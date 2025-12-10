Photronics Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

 | Source: Photronics, Inc. Photronics, Inc.

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its full year and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended October 31, 2025.

Commenting on the fourth-quarter performance, Chairman and CEO George Macricostas said, "Photronics delivered very good results in our fiscal fourth quarter achieving record high end revenue with particular strength in the United States. We continue to see positive forecasts from our customers in the U.S. validating our U.S. investment plans, while our Korea capability extension is also anticipated to help diversify our geographic revenue mix and increase our exposure to leading-edge chip designs in the future.”

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results

  • Revenue was $849.3 million, down 2.0% year-over-year.
  • GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $136.4 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, compared with $130.7 million, or $2.09 per diluted share in 2024.
  • Favorable impact associated with the deferred tax valuation allowance reduction of $16.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $120.6 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared with $127.6 million, or $2.05 per diluted share in 2024.
  • IC revenue was $615.1 million, down 4% year-over-year.
  • FPD revenue was $234.2 million, up 2% year-over-year.
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $247.8 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $188.1 million.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

  • Revenue was $215.8 million, down 3.1% year-over-year and up 2.6% sequentially.
  • GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $61.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared with $33.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $22.9 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Favorable impact associated with the deferred tax valuation allowance reduction of $16.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $34.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared with $37.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $29.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.
  • IC revenue was $157.4 million, down 4% year-over-year and up 7% sequentially.
  • FPD revenue was $58.3 million, down 1% from the same quarter last year and down 7% sequentially.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the quarter were $588.2 million, of which $422.3 million was associated with our Joint Ventures, of which we own 50.01%.
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $87.8 million, cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $67.5 million.

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Photronics expects Revenue to be between $217 million and $225 million and non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.51 and $0.59 per diluted share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on December 10, 2025. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click here. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss), Net income (loss) per share, or any other measure of consolidated results under U.S. GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated statement of income and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Totals presented may not sum due to rounding.

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
     
     
    Three Months Ended Year Ended
    October 31, August 3, October 31, October 31, October 31,
     2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
             
Revenue   $215,770  $210,394  $222,628  $849,294  $866,946 
             
Cost of goods sold   140,236   139,539   140,326   549,464   551,000 
             
Gross Profit    75,534   70,855   82,302   299,830   315,946 
Gross margin %   35.0%  33.7%  37.0%  35.3%  36.4%
             
Operating Expenses:          
             
Selling, general and administrative 20,001   18,423   21,008   75,625   77,760 
             
Research and development  3,185   4,271   5,285   15,804   16,576 
             
Total Operating Expenses  23,186   22,694   26,293   91,429   94,336 
             
Other operating expense  (241)  -   (182)  (240)  (92)
             
Operating Income  52,107   48,161   55,827   208,161   221,518 
Operating Margin  24.1%  22.9%  25.1%  24.5%  25.6%
             
Other income (loss) , net  23,855   (9,428)  (1,034)  13,623   25,897 
             
Income Before Income Tax Provision 75,962   38,733   54,793   221,784   247,415 
             
Income tax (benefit) provision (2,659)  9,594   14,568   31,550   63,567 
             
Net Income    78,621   29,139   40,225   190,234   183,848 
             
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 16,820   6,248   6,356   53,829   53,160 
             
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$61,801  $22,891  $33,869  $136,405  $130,688 
             
Earnings per share attributed to Photronics, Inc. shareholders:        
             
Basic   $1.07  $0.40  $0.55  $2.29  $2.12 
             
Diluted   $1.07  $0.39  $0.54  $2.28  $2.09 
             
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:        
             
Basic    57,600   57,937   61,863   59,606   61,726 
             
Diluted    57,977   58,068   62,456   59,920   62,391 
             


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
       
    October 31, October 31,
    2025
 2024
       
Assets      
       
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$492,256 $598,485
Short-term investments  95,909  42,184
Accounts receivable  195,921  200,830
Inventories   61,767  56,527
Other current assets  44,199  33,036
       
Total current assets  890,052  931,062
       
Property, plant and equipment, net 854,436  745,257
Other assets   60,046  35,740
       
Total assets  $1,804,534 $1,712,059
       
       
       
Liabilities and Equity    
       
Current liabilities:     
Current portion of long-term debt$11 $17,972
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 165,862  165,839
       
Total current liabilities  165,873  183,811
       
Long-term debt   13  25
Other liabilities   41,341  47,464
       
Equity:      
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,173,589  1,120,864
Noncontrolling interests  423,718  359,895
Total equity   1,597,307  1,480,759
       
Total liabilities and equity $1,804,534 $1,712,059
       


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
        
        
     Year Ended
     October 31, October 31,
      2025   2024 
        
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income   $190,234  $183,848 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash   
provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  77,605   82,805 
Share-based compensation  13,388   13,890 
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (33,429)  (19,099)
        
Net cash provided by operating activities 247,798   261,444 
        
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (188,137)  (130,942)
Purchases of short-term investments (129,649)  (100,558)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 76,823   72,836 
Government incentives   2,158   2,229 
Other    (94)  (30)
        
Net cash used in investing activities  (238,899)  (156,465)
        
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Repayments of debt   (17,972)  (6,621)
Common stock repurchases  (97,422)  - 
Proceeds from share-based arrangements 2,231   1,916 
Net settlements of restricted stock awards (2,094)  (3,025)
        
Net cash used in financing activities  (115,257)  (7,730)
        
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     228   2,127 
        
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (106,130)  99,376 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 601,243   501,867 
        
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$495,113  $601,243 
        


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
          
          
 Three Months ended Year Ended
 October 31, August 3, October 31, October 31, October 31,
  2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
          
          
U.S. GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$61,801  $22,891  $33,869  $136,405  $130,688 
FX (gain) loss (18,615)  14,258   7,758   8,310   (2,168)
Estimated tax effects of FX (gain) loss 4,781   (3,663)  (1,936)  (2,066)  477 
Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above 3,341   (4,130)  (2,637)  (5,342)  (1,407)
Reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance (16,751)  -   -   (16,751)  - 
          
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$34,557  $29,356  $37,054  $120,556  $127,590 
          
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 57,977   58,068   62,456   59,920   62,391 
          
          
U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$1.07  $0.39  $0.54  $2.28  $2.09 
Effects of non-GAAP adjustments above (0.47)  0.12   0.05   (0.27)  (0.04)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$0.60  $0.51  $0.59  $2.01  $2.05 
          


For Further Information:
Ted Moreau
VP, Investor Relations
469.395.8175
tmoreau@photronics.com


Recommended Reading