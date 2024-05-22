OTC Markets Group Welcomes Warpaint London PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Warpaint London PLC (LSE: W7L; OTCQX: WPNTF), a branded cosmetics company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Warpaint London PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Warpaint London PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “WPNTF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Commenting, Sam Bazini Chief Executive Officer of Warpaint, said: "We believe that having Warpaint’s shares trade on the OTCQX will serve to increase the Company’s exposure to a broader range of investors. This new U.S. trading facility comes on the back of an already increased level of interest in Warpaint from U.S. investors given the progress the Company is making with significant retailers in the U.S.”

Carter Ledyard and Millburn LLP acted as the Company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Warpaint London PLC

Warpaint sells branded cosmetics under the lead brand names of W7 and Technic. W7 is sold in the UK primarily to retailers and internationally to local distributors or retail chains. The Technic brand is sold in the UK and continental Europe with a significant focus on the gifting market, principally for high street retailers and supermarkets. In addition, Warpaint sells cosmetics under its other brand names of Man'stuff, Body Collection and Chit Chat, each targeting a different demographic.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com