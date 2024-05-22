Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Day: Wednesday, June 5, 2024 Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time Event: Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Day: Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

A live audio webcast and replay of the events will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.



About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of PWS, recently completed its Phase 3 development program to support a planned NDA submission. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2578