The Vita Coco Company to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that the Company will participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 5, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.



Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer, and Corey Baker, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco, sustainably packaged water Ever & Ever, and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

