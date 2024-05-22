Global Industrial Sensors Industry Research 2024-2029 with Business Profiles of 34 Major Companies and Industry Guide Containing Contact Details for 320+ Companies

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Sensors Market - Sensor Types, Functionality Types and End-use Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Industrial Sensors market for the period 2020-2029 in terms of value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029.

Industrial sensors offer the capability of perceiving a physical quantity at the input point and transmitting an equivalent electrical output at the output point. Sensors, being devices that convert one form of energy into another, are considered to be transducers. In simple terms, sensors are able to detect their surroundings and transform that input into an output capable of being comprehended by a computer or a process controller. Irrespective of complexity, the role played by industrial sensors in virtually every modern manufacturing process is highly significant, owing to which it is inconceivable to imagine an automated system without sensors.

A shift towards the concept of Industry 4.0 and wider automation protocols has propelled the use of sensors in various manufacturing operations, as these devices enable in maximizing efficiency of operations and also increasing production uptime. With growth in demand for industrial automation, a subsequent rise in sensor deployment across various stages of manufacturing and product control has become vital.

North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific account for nearly 80% of the global market for Industrial Sensors based on type and functionality. Among these, Asia-Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest growing market, with an expected CAGR of over 12% during the analysis period. This can be attributed to increasing technological advancements and rapid industrialization, plus to fact that the region has for long been the hub of electronics manufacturing, and the use of sensors in this area is widespread.

Research Findings & Coverage

Global market for Industrial Sensors is analyzed in this report with respect to sensor types, functionality types, end-use industries, major geographic regions and key countries

The market share analysis covered for Industrial Sensors based on the segmentation mentioned above; current market size estimation, revenue projections for the analysis period provided through 2029

The report includes an extensive analysis of the market for more than 10 sensor types and 10 end-use industries with market share illustrations at regular intervals along the study period

The study discusses major growth trends, R&D, technology updates and emerging applications of Industrial Sensors that influence the market growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 242 data tables covering market numbers by segment and regions with graphical representation for each table

Brief business profiles of major companies covered - 34

The industry guide includes the contact details for 321 companies.

KEY MARKET TRENDS

Industry 4.0 a Watershed Moment in Sensor Technology

The Critical Role of Sensors in Industry 4.0 for Factory Automation

Internet of Things (IoT) Sensor Technology Gaining Ground

Smart Sensors as Edge Devices

Power Efficiency of Sensors Getting Increased for Energy Harvesting

Physical Sensors Being Largely Complemented by Soft & Virtual Sensors

Real-Time Detection of Hazardous Gases Enabled by Innovative Sensor Technology

Water Quality Monitoring Improved with Ultra-Sensitive Sensor Technology

CMOS Image Sensor Applications Enhanced with Silicon Nanowire Phototransistor Arrays

Demand for Humidity Nanosensors Expanding in Line with Novel Material Development

Developments in Magnetic Gas Sensors Improve Detection Capability

Advances in Optical Sensor Technology Bolster the Oil & Gas Sector

Optical Sensing Approaches Enhance On-site Detection of Pesticides in Agricultural Foods

MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

AMETEK, Inc. (United States)

Alphasense (United Kingdom)

Amphenol Corporation (United States)

Amphenol Advanced Sensors (United States)

ams-OSRAM AG (Austria)

FineTek Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Aplus FineTek Sensor, Inc. (United States)

Azbil Corporation (Japan)

Balluff GmbH (Germany)

Baumer Holding AG (Switzerland)

Bosch Sensortech GmbH (Germany)

CTS Corporation (United States)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Dwyer Instruments LLC (United States)

Omega Engineering, Inc. (United States)

E+E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H (Austria)

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland)

Fortive Corporation (United States)

Anderson-Negele (United States)

Gems Sensors, Inc. (United States)

Setra Systems, Inc. (United States)

Gefran S.p.A. (Italy)

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Honeywell International, Inc.

iFM Electronic GmbH (Germany)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Keyence Corporation (United States)

Kistler Instrumente AG (Switzerland)

Meggitt PLC (United Kingdom)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Pepperl+Fuchs SE (Germany)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (United States)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Sensata Technologies, Inc. (United States)

SICK AG (Germany)

Siemens AG (Germany)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

First Sensor AG (Germany)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG

Report Scope



The market for types of Industrial Sensors analyzed in this report including:

Accelerometers

Flow Sensors

Force Sensors

Gas Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Image Sensors

Level Sensors

Optical Sensors

Position Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Touch Sensors

Functionality types of Industrial Sensors market analyzed in this report consist the following:

Contact Sensors

Contactless Sensors

The report analyzes the market for end-use industries of Industrial Sensors comprises:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Chemical

Electronics

Energy & Power

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

