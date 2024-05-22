Odysight.ai Receives Purchase Order from France-based Safran Aircraft Engines

OMER, Israel, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai (OTCQB: ODYS), pioneering developer of AI systems for Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) solutions, is proud to announce an inaugural purchase order from France-based Safran Aircraft Engines. As part of the order, Odysight.ai will supply its cutting-edge micro cameras to support Safran's experimentation, planning and development of jet engines for the aviation industry. Equipped with specially crafted sensors to endure challenging environmental conditions, these micro cameras demonstrate Odysight.ai’s capabilities providing the aviation industry with innovative solutions.



Odysight.ai’s CEO, Yehu Ofer, reflected on this milestone, stating, "This order signifies our entry into the realm of experimental design and development of aviation engines. The collaboration with Safran Aircraft Engines advances Odysight.ai in the aviation engine industry and cutting-edge development channels.”

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai pioneers Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with an innovative AI platform, revolutionizing critical systems in aviation, transportation, and energy. Leveraging proven visual technologies and video analytics, our unique video-based sensors and AI algorithms operate in challenging environments, offering vital insights for maintenance teams. The company’s mission is to provide transformative insights, maximizing capabilities and revolutionizing technological potential through cutting-edge AI and video sensors. Deployed globally, Odysight.ai's transformative technology addresses evolving risks, enhances system life cycles, promoting cost-effective readiness in aviation and aerospace. For more information, please visit: https://www.odysight.ai or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

