Corona® Unveils Refreshed “La Vida Más Fina™” Campaign Starring Pedro Pascal

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With summertime just around the corner, the Corona family of brands is welcoming “Corona season” with a vibrant evolution of its “La Vida Más Fina” campaign. The new campaign highlights the bilingual acting talents of Emmy Award–nominated and SAG Award–winning actor Pedro Pascal. Pascal’s playful delivery and laid-back style punctuates the core theme of the campaign that La Vida Más Fina (translated as “The Fine Life”) is a state of mind — an active choice to let go and find the fine in life all around you.



“I’m proud to partner with an iconic brand like Corona,” said Pedro Pascal. “Working with Corona is a reminder to sit back, let go, and appreciate the moment, and I couldn’t be more proud to help define the next chapter of La Vida Más Fina.”

As is printed on every bottle and can, Corona is crafted to be La Cerveza Más Fina (the finest beer), and the campaign brings this classic positioning to life in bold new ways. Marked by several commercials, in both Spanish and English, and a comprehensive multiplatform rollout, the latest iteration of “La Vida Más Fina” is a sweeping demonstration of the brand’s modern Latino ethos that redefines what it means to live the fine life.

“We believe every Corona symbolizes the optimistic feeling you have when you’re on a beach, no matter where you choose to enjoy one,” said Matt Lindsay, chief marketing officer at Constellation Brands. “Partnering with a talent like Pedro has added a new dimension to our ‘La Vida Más Fina’ campaign, marking an evolution in tone and bringing a fresh perspective that we hope will inspire people to let go of the stresses of modern life.”

The new work is the fourth iteration of the Corona “La Vida Más Fina” campaign, developed in partnership with creative agency MullenLowe. The campaign officially kicked off with a 30-second commercial, called “One Man’s Journey,” on linear TV during the NBA Conference Finals on May 21. The rollout will continue throughout the summer across multiple platforms, including streaming services, broadcast and cable TV, and social media.

Constellation Brands is the exclusive licensee and sole producer of Corona in the United States, DC, and Guam. Since 1925, the entire Corona portfolio has been and continues to be proudly brewed in Mexico.

As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca Hard Tropical Punch, Corona Hard Seltzer, and Corona Non-Alcoholic. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the number one most loved beer brand.

