Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Makes Debut in the Endocrinology Landscape with Multiple Presentations at the Endocrine Society’s ENDO 2024 Meeting

BOSTON, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people living with rare diseases, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the Endocrine Society’s ENDO 2024 Meeting to be held June 1-4, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. Attendees can visit Chiesi Global Rare Diseases product booth #526 and the medical booth #428.



An oral presentation will provide insights from a post hoc analysis that examined three Phase 3 clinical trials studying the biochemical response, symptom control, and safety of oral octreotide capsules. Poster presentations include the latest data from the Chiesi Management of Acromegaly (MACRO) registry and a presentation on the Lipodystrophy Severity Scoring tool to assess the disease burden in lipodystrophy. Presentation details can be found below.

Oral Presentation

Title: Biochemical Response, Symptom Control, and Safety of Oral Octreotide Capsules Treatment in Acromegaly: A Post Hoc Analysis of a Large Pooled Database from Three Phase 3 Clinical Trials.

RF02-01 Rapid Fire Presentation Date/Time: Monday, June 3rd at 1:45 PM EST



The Company is announcing the presentation of two additional posters during ENDO:

Late-Breaking Poster Presentations

Title: Lipodystrophy Severity Score: Validation Of A Tool To Assess Disease Burden In Lipodystrophy

SUN-787 Session Date/Time: Sunday, June 2nd at 12:00 PM EST





Title: Real-world Biochemical And Symptoms Outcomes With Oral Octreotide: Management Of Acromegaly (MACRO) Registry Experience

SUN-698 Session Date/Time: Sunday, June 2nd at 12:00 PM EST



The Company’s attendance at this year’s ENDO meeting marks Chiesi’s emergence in the endometabolic space with its recently acquired portfolio of products. To learn more about the Company’s therapeutic areas of focus, ongoing programs in development, and medical information, stop by product booth #526 and medical booth #428 to connect with our medical affairs team.

To register for ENDO 2024 and view the full meeting schedule, visit the Endocrine Society’s website here.

About Acromegaly

Acromegaly typically develops when a benign tumor of the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone, ultimately leading to significant health problems. Common features of acromegaly are facial changes, intense headaches, joint pain, impaired vision, and enlargement of the hands, feet, tongue, and internal organs. Serious health conditions associated with the progression of acromegaly include type 2 diabetes, hypertension, respiratory disorders, and cardiac and cerebrovascular disease. Acromegaly affects over 25,000 people in the United States alone with roughly 8,000 being treated with injectable somatostatin receptor ligands (iSRLs). A significant percentage of these people experience burdens associated with receiving iSRLs including prolonged injection-related pain and poorly-controlled symptoms.

About Lipodystrophy

Lipodystrophy syndromes are a heterogeneous group of rare, potentially life-threatening disorders that affect how the body accumulates and stores fat. These syndromes are categorized into two main forms: generalized lipodystrophy, characterized by the near-complete absence or progressive loss of fat (adipose) tissue, and partial lipodystrophy, where the tissue loss is more limited, typically impacting areas like limbs or upper body. Lipodystrophy is also categorized by etiology with inherited and acquired forms1.

About Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people affected by rare diseases. As a family business, Chiesi Group strives to create a world where it is common to have a therapy for all diseases and acts as a force for good, for society and the planet. The goal of the Global Rare Diseases unit is to ensure equal access so as many people as possible can experience their most fulfilling life. The unit collaborates with the rare disease community around the globe to bring voice to underserved people in the health care system.

For more information visit www.chiesirarediseases.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we’re part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 31 countries, and counts more than 6,500 employees. The Group’s research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com

Garg A. Acquired and inherited lipodystrophies. N Engl J Med. 2004 Mar 18;350(12):1220-34. Doi: 10.1056/NEJMra025261. PMID: 15028826.





