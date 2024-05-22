Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted

Considering that during the shares buy-back process of INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”), the Company acquired 86,370 shares for EUR 215,925.00 from the Company's shareholders for which they were paid on 22 May 2024, the Company announces the data on shares issued by the Company as of 22 May 2024:

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units Nominal value, EUR Total nominal

Value and authorised capital, EUR Portion of the authorised capital, % Ordinary registered shares 12,175,321 11,989,293 0.29 3,530,843.09 100

