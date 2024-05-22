Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted

| Source: INVL Technology INVL Technology

Considering that during the shares buy-back process of INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”), the Company acquired 86,370 shares for EUR 215,925.00 from the Company's shareholders for which they were paid on 22 May 2024, the Company announces the data on shares issued by the Company as of 22 May 2024:

Type of sharesNumber of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, unitsNumber of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, unitsNominal value, EURTotal nominal
Value and authorised capital, EUR		Portion of the authorised capital, %
Ordinary registered shares12,175,32111,989,2930.293,530,843.09100

The person authorized to provide additional information:
INVL Technology Managing Partner
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
E-mail  k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt