MDB Capital Holdings Unveils Unified Corporate Branding

Addison, TX, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading deep technology companies, today announces its self-clearing broker dealer and associated online and mobile trading platforms will now unify under one brand name, MDB Capital.

“In response to feedback from our community, we decided to create continuity across our services to eliminate confusion. We believe the change makes it easier for prospective and current investors to navigate all our offerings by placing everything under a common ‘MDB Capital’ platform,” said Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB.

Learn more about MDB’s offerings and mission to create value by transforming deep technology “Big Ideas” into valuable public companies on its new website at mdb.com .

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching “Big Ideas” into valuable public companies with a better approach to public venture capital. This approach involves community-driven financings of pre-revenue, early-stage deep technology companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for already public companies that fit MDB’s overall criteria for investment.

MDB Capital is the brand under which MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries operate and provide services, which includes a self-clearing broker-dealer and trading platform and an integrated, intellectual property (IP) strategy consulting and law firm.

MDB Capital (a dba of Public Ventures, LLC) is a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.mdb.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@mdb.com

