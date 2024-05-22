Regarding the election of the Chairman of the Board of LITGRID AB

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius.

On the 22nd of May 2024 at the Board meeting of LITGRID, Tomas Varneckas, Head of the Infrastructure and Project Management at EPSO-G, was elected as the Chairman of the Board of LITGRID.

