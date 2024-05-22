Patriot Mobile Stands with Southlake, Texas’ Carroll School Board and Alliance Defending Freedom

Grapevine, TX, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile opposes the Biden Administration’s Title IX attack on female students. Today the company applauded the Carroll Independent School District (ISD) School Board in Southlake, Texas for their bold action in suing the Biden administration’s Department of Education (DOE).

The 1972 Title IX protections were put in place to create equal opportunities for female students in education and athletics. The April 19, 2024, Biden administration expansion of Title IX unlawfully redefines “sex” to include “gender identity”. Patriot Mobile leadership made a strong statement condemning the action.

“This move continues Biden’s weaponization of the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights against female K-12 and university students,” said Leigh Wambsganss, Chief Communications Officer at Patriot Mobile. “Not only does it violate student and teacher’s first amendment rights with regard to forced speech in pronoun usage, but it also endangers students and young women in locker rooms and restrooms. Biden’s unlawful overreach is a smack in the face to every hard-working female athlete that has dedicated a lifetime to their sport.”

Tuesday, May 21, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) announced their attorneys filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas against Biden’s Department of Education. The announcement stated, “the Department of Education’s fundamental and radical rewriting of federal law forces schools across the country to embrace a controversial gender ideology that harms children.”

“Patriot Mobile has supported the Alliance Defending Freedom for many years because they successfully defend the right to live and speak the truth,” said Jenny Story, Patriot Mobile Chief Operations Officer. “Patriot Mobile is America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, and we give a portion of every dollar we earn to groups like ADF that are working hard to protect our God-given rights and freedoms.”

Texas top leaders have been boldly standing up against the Biden administration’s unlawful overreach since the April 19th edict. April 29, 2024, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden Administration and Governor Abbott sent a letter to Biden condemning this change and instructed the Texas Education Agency to ignore it. May 8th the Governor further directed Texas universities to ignore Biden’s unlawful rewrite of Title IV and Texas AG Paxton filed for a stay and injunction to stop Biden’s attack on women’s rights.

