UPDATE - RelationalAI To Showcase and Present at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024

BERKELEY, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelationalAI , the knowledge graph coprocessor for the data cloud, today announced the company’s participation at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 , taking place June 3-6, 2024 in San Francisco. RelationalAI will join forces with customers including telecommunications leader AT&T, mobile payment service app leader Cash App, and the world leader in digital supply chain transformation, Blue Yonder. The conference brings together thousands of Snowflake’s partners, customers, and industry peers to network, collaborate, and gain essential knowledge about Snowflake and emerging trends in data, AI, and application development.

During the conference, RelationalAI will appear on the main stage for the keynote on June 4 in a presentation featuring AT&T’s Director of Technology, Prathiba Sugumaran along with the keynote on June 5 featuring Cash App’s Head of Network Science and Behavioral Modeling, Cristian Figueroa. Additionally, RelationalAI will present three breakout sessions showcasing how industry-leading companies are leveraging knowledge graphs to bring integrated support for a streamlined, quality decision-making opportunity by tapping into the full potential of their data cloud.

Sessions At-A-Glance

What: “ Platform Keynote ”

When: Tuesday, June 4 from 9:00 - 11:15 a.m. PT

Session Description: Industry-leading companies leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud to transform their businesses through AI innovation. Join Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, Co-Founder and President of Product Benoit Dageville, and EVP of Product Christian Kleinerman as they unveil the latest innovations in Snowflake’s unified platform that make it easy to break down silos, develop and distribute modern apps, and securely empower everyone with AI. You’ll see live demos from Snowflake’s engineering and product teams and hear from some of the best-known global organizations on how they are shaping industries with the Snowflake Data Cloud.

What: “ Builders Keynote ”

When: Wednesday, June 5 from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. PT

Session Description: The Snowflake Data Cloud provides engineers and data scientists with a platform that makes development fun by being able to focus on the code and not the infrastructure. But how? Join this keynote to take a deep dive into technical demos of Snowflake Cortex, Streamlit, Snowflake Native Apps and other AI features. During the keynote, you will hear from technical experts, including Snowflake customers, that will share best practices to help you design and implement your own AI apps and services.

What: “ Algorithm for Equality: Data for Good — Women Leading the Way With AI ”

Who: Aisha Quaintance, VP, Strategic Development at RelationalAI & Chairman, Executive Data Forum at Women In Data; Joanne Bradford, Advisor at The Female Quotient; Amber Coleman-Mortley, Senior Director of Community and Culture at The Female Quotient; and Harini Gopalakrishnan, Global Field CTO for Life Sciences at Snowflake

When: Wednesday, June 5 from 12:00 - 12:20 p.m. PT

Session Description: The transformative power of AI is undeniable. While headlines often focus on potential challenges, AI is rapidly driving positive change across industries. This panel conversation will spotlight the work of inspirational women leaders who are harnessing the power of AI to create a better future. Join to hear them explore what goes in to creating real change and building a brighter future by using AI to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems.

What: “ How Block’s Cash App Uses Knowledge Graphs In Snowflake For Customer Insights ”

Who: Cristian Figueroa, Head of Network Science and Behavioral Modeling at Cash App and Max Demarzi, Graph Engineer at Relational AI

When: Thursday, June 6 from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. PDT

Session Description: What if you could see the flow of customer behavior patterns in your data? Where do customers engage, spend or disengage? See how Block’s (formerly Square) Cash App uses knowledge graphs to identify its most important customers and significantly grow its user base. Learn how the industry-leading fintech builds segments through RelationalAI’s Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace to help it prioritize initiatives, and keep customers actively engaged on its multi-billion-dollar mobile payment platform with algorithms such as “Pagerank,” “Louvain Modularity,” and “InfoMap.” Join this session to learn about using knowledge graphs in Snowflake to drive business impact.

What: " Blue Yonder Supply Chain Strategist: Cognitive AI on Snowflake with SPCS ”

Who: Amanpreet Singh, CVP, Greenfield Innovations at Blue Yonder and Molham Aref, CEO of RelationalAI

When: Thursday, June 6 from 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. PDT

Session Description: A butterfly flaps its wings, a storm ravages half the continent, and your supply chain falls to pieces. Ever feel like giving up on fixing it? Don't. Let us show you how Blue Yonder transformed its supply chain planning and optimization application into an invincible, unbreakable, unshakeable and unstoppable force. Become a champion in your organization by extending your Snowflake investment to tackle new challenges. Learn how the Snowflake Data Cloud and SPCS can support mixed integer programming, network analytics, rules-based reasoning and more to build intelligent applications in less time and less code than you ever thought possible.

RelationalAI will be on-site at the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit and hosting the Graph Happy Hour Reception on June 4 and the Knowledge Graphs in Snowflake Launch Party on June 5. To learn more and to register visit: https://summit.relational.ai/#register

