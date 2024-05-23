Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Intel, AXT, and Li Auto and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI), and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)

Class Period: January 25, 2024 - April 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 2, 2024

On April 2, 2024, after the markets closed, Intel issued a press release which disclosed a retrospective revision of the Company's financial results under the new Foundry model reporting structure, revealing that the Foundry segment experienced an operating loss of $7 billion on sales of $18.9 billion in 2023, that Foundry revenue in 2023 was $18.9 billion down $8.6 billion from 2022, that the segment's operating loss included a $2.1 million in lower product profit driven by lower internal revenue.

On this news, Intel's stock price fell $3.61, or 8.2%, to close at $40.33 per share on April 3, 2024, on unusually heavy trading.

On April 25, 2024, after the markets closed, Intel released its first quarter 2024 financial results, the first quarter reporting the Company's results under the Foundry model; the results revealed the Company's Foundry segment declined 10% compared to the same quarter last year, to a revenue of $4.4 billion.

On this news, Intel's stock price fell $3.23, or 9.2%, to close at $31.88 per share on April 26, 2024, on unusually heavy trading.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the growth of Intel Foundry Services was not indicative of revenue growth reportable under the Internal Foundry segment; (2) the Foundry experienced significant operating losses in 2023; (3) that the Foundry experienced a decline in product profit driven by lower internal revenue; (4) as a result the Foundry model would not be a strong tailwind to the Company's IFS strategy; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Intel class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/INTC

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI)

Class Period: March 24, 2021 - April 3, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2024

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AXT, Inc. overstated its property holdings; (2) the Company did not disclose that the attempted listing of an AXT, Inc. subsidiary in China had reportedly failed; (3) AXT, Inc. routinely engaged in environmental violations and unsafe business practices; (4) AXT’s production declined in 2023; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

For more information on the AXT, Inc. class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AXTI

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI)

Class Period: February 26, 2024 - March 20, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 9, 2024

Li Auto operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China and designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles. The Company's product line includes multi-purpose vehicles and sport utility vehicles.

In early 2024, Li Auto made a series of announcements touting the purportedly high demand for its electric vehicles and representing that the Company was "consistently improving operating efficiency throughout the year." In late February 2024, Li Auto announced that it expected to deliver between 100,000 and 103,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024, "representing an increase of 90.2% to 95.9% from the first quarter of 2023." Shortly thereafter, on March 1, 2024, Li Auto launched its first battery electric vehicle model, the Li MEGA. According to the Company, the Li MEGA "provides big families with a blend of energy replenishment experience as efficient as traditional [internal combustion engine] vehicle refueling, next-generation design and exceptionally low drag coefficient, roomy and comfortable space, flagship-level performance and safety features, and superior intelligent experience."

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Li Auto had overstated the demand for its vehicles and the efficacy of its operating strategy in launching the Li MEGA; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to meet its Q1 2024 vehicle deliveries estimate; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 21, 2024, Li Auto issued a press release disclosing that, "[d]ue to lower-than-expected order intake, the Company now expects its vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2024 to be between 76,000 and 78,000 vehicles, revised from the previous vehicle delivery outlook of between 100,000 and 103,000 vehicles." In addition, the Company stated that the Li MEGA had an operating strategy that was "mis-paced," noting that operations were planned as if the model had already entered the "scaling phase" of sales-that is, the phase focusing mainly on customer acquisition, team building, and operational efficiency for sustainable growth-while it was still in the early "validation" period, during which the Company would focus on creating a product market fit by idea validation and product refinement. Further, the Company stated that it will revert to the validation phase of sales by shifting its focus toward its core user group, target sales to cities with stronger purchasing power, and then will look to expand to a broader user base.

On this news, Li Auto's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $2.55 per ADS, or 7.48%, to close at $31.53 per ADS on March 21, 2024.

For more information on the Li Auto class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LI

