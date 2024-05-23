RIB Software Announces ‘SpecLive Collaborate’ to Transform Specification Management

RIB, a leader in empowering engineering and construction businesses to be more efficient and sustainable, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking specification management solution. SpecLive Collaborate is poised to revolutionize the way that manufacturers engage with architects, engineers and specifiers and help them differentiate their building products in a crowded market. The official unveiling coincide with the launch of SpecLive Collaborate’s first major implementation for the global automation and energy management brand Schneider Electric.

Developing specifications is often a disjointed, manual process that relies on templatized content based on potentially outdated office files where the latest or most pertinent information can often get lost in version control. SpecLive Collaborate provides specifiers and engineers with a simple, streamlined experience for evaluating a manufacturer’s solutions. This platform keeps essential technical product data intact by providing real time access to cloud-hosted specification content, reducing coordination gaps for the duration of the specification process. By improving upon static document-based processes, SpecLive Collaborate empowers teams with a shared, cloud-based workspace to develop more specifications more collaboratively and more efficiently.

SpecLive Collaborate is part of the broader SpecLive set of tools for manufacturers and specification owners, and draws upon the rich, industry-leading data of SpecLink. “SpecLive Collaborate introduces a pivotal shift in how building product manufacturers and designers will connect and engage,” said Daimon Bridge, Managing Director, RIB North America. “Our solution allows manufacturers to brand and host their own instance of the platform, the ability to collaborate and co-edit without the traditional friction, and it increases the reach of specs which ensures that businesses get specified more often.”

SpecLive Collaborate improves efficiencies and the reach of product specs in the following ways:

Improved efficiency in spec development . SpecLive Collaborate makes it possible for manufacturers to manage, edit and collaborate on specifications with prospects, ensuring seamless coordination, visibility and engagement across stakeholders.

. SpecLive Collaborate makes it possible for manufacturers to manage, edit and collaborate on specifications with prospects, ensuring seamless coordination, visibility and engagement across stakeholders. Amplified product reach . Integrated with RIB SpecLink and available as a white-labelled instance for manufacturers’ websites, SpecLive Collaborate removes spec development and selection obstacles and gets products specified more often.

. Integrated with RIB SpecLink and available as a white-labelled instance for manufacturers’ websites, SpecLive Collaborate removes spec development and selection obstacles and gets products specified more often. Monitoring of spec performance. SpecLive Collaborate measures the success of manufacturer specifications and provides insights on when and how products are being selected.

“At RIB, our goal is to make the engineering and construction industry more digital, efficient, and sustainable and we’re proud to have been able to partner with Schneider Electric, a future-looking leader in the industry, on this innovative technology,” said Bridge. “We are redefining collaboration by seamlessly embedding high-quality content directly into the workflow of design and engineering firms to ensure precision in every specification, empowering end users to effortlessly integrate trusted content, thereby expediting the creation of construction specs with unparalleled accuracy.”

SpecLive Collaborate is part of the SpecLive toolkit for manufacturers and specification owners. More information on the suite of tools is available here.

To learn more about SpecLive Collaborate and other RIB manufacturer solutions, reach out to RIB at (888) 273-7638, or visit RIB online.

