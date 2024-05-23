HireVue Early Career Hiring Survey Highlights Ongoing Pivot Toward Skills-based Hiring

Salt Lake City, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the pioneer and global leader in Human Potential Intelligence, released its comprehensive report, The State of Global Early Career Hiring 2024. Produced in partnership with The Institute of Student Employers, The National Association of Colleges and Employers, and The Australian Association of Graduate Employers, the report reveals key insights into the evolving landscape of early career recruitment across the globe.

Driven by the need to fill skill gaps in a rapidly changing job market, the report highlights a global shift towards skills-based hiring and away from traditional graduate screening proxies:

In the U.S. less than 40% of employers reported that they are screening candidates by GPA this year.

In the UK, 54% of employers expect to move to a recruitment approach that focuses on evaluating candidates based on their skills, rather than education or past work experience alone.

In Australia, only 30% of employers said they felt examination results were ‘very important’ or ‘quite important’ to assess during the selection process, down from 38% in 2022.

Dr. Nathan Mondragon, Chief IO Psychologist at HireVue, emphasized, "Employers need to hire based on the potential of candidates to adapt in a rapidly changing environment. IO psychologists have always recommended hiring based on a combination of skills, motivations, and individual characteristics, and it’s great to see wider acceptance of the methodology. This holistic approach is helping organizations unlock the true potential of early career talent."

As recruitment teams face increased pressure with rising application numbers and ongoing budget constraints, the report underscores the importance of leveraging new technologies to improve efficiency while maintaining a personalized candidate experience. The adoption of AI in recruitment continues gathering pace, with notable increases in its use for psychometric assessments:

In the U.S., more than 40% of career services professionals reported using AI for work tasks over the last year.

The UK saw AI usage jump from 9% to 28% in 2023.

Australian professionals reported significantly lower adoption of the technology with just 16% of organizations currently using AI as part of their recruitment process.

About the Report

The Global Early Career Hiring Trends 2024 report was created from annual survey data provided by The Institute of Student Employers, The National Association of Colleges and Employers, and The Australian Association of Graduate Employers.

About HireVue

Human Potential Intelligence is the future of hiring – enabling organizations to elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates’ credentials to understanding what they are capable of. HireVue’s deep expertise in science, AI and data, helps companies understand candidates’ unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today, while also suggesting their path to the future. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe including over 60% of the Fortune 100, HireVue has hosted more than 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

