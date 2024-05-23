Expanding the Growth and Adoption of Lupin in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Protein Industries Canada announced a new project with Lupin Platform, PURIS Holdings and YOSO Canada to expand the Canadian lupin ecosystem by increasing opportunities for farmers and ingredient processors and bringing new plant-based protein products to market. The project will support adoption of lupin in Canada, including helping farmer adoption through improved agronomy, increasing ingredient processors’ access to alternative feedstocks, and supplying consumers and manufacturers with new plant-based protein sources.



“This Protein Industries Cluster project, led by Lupin Platform and its partners, will drive new opportunities for Canadians and bring more plant-based food options to market,” stated the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “This project will not only boost Canada’s economic advantage and foster strong supply chains but also has potential for meaningfully impacting Canada’s food landscape for generations to come.”

Lupin Platform and PURIS will build off their work from a previous Protein Industries Canada supported project, bringing in their new partner, YOSO, to collectively elevate the profile, utilization and distribution of Canadian-grown lupin and associated products. Together, they will develop, scale-up and improve new and existing CPG products and ingredients, including plant-based egg and dairy products, flour and flour-based bakery mixes, and a B2B ready-to-mix powder.

“De-risking innovation is crucial to fostering a more dynamic marketplace for growers, processors and manufacturers alike. Investments into this type of platform technology will help Canada reach our goal of a $25 billion ingredient processing and food manufacturing sector,” CEO of Protein Industries Canada Bill Greuel said.

The project will see $6.2 million co-invested into the expansion of the lupin value chain to establish the crop as a viable and economically sound choice for Canadian farmers, optimized processes for cleaning, dehulling and milling of lupin, and into the development, scale-up and improvement of new ingredient and CPG products. Protein Industries Canada will invest $2.6 million, with the partners investing the remainder.

“I am thrilled to embark on the second round of the Protein Industries Canada project,” states Tristan Choi, CEO of Lupin Platform Inc. “Reflecting on the triumphs of our earlier milestones, we are poised to advance even further, enhancing agronomic practices for farmers and broadening the scope of lupin ingredient characterization for consumers. This journey with lupin isn't merely about discovering new flavors; it represents a commitment to sustainability, nutrition and versatility. By integrating lupin into our diets, we are embracing an ingredient with the power to transform the way we think about food.“

”PURIS is committed to a more sustainable food system. Through our consumer branded AcreMade® products, we are developing egg alternatives that harness the power of plants. By combining pea protein and lupin flour we are creating products that have all the function of hen eggs but with the added benefits of being cholesterol free, non-GMO, top 9 allergen free and great tasting, all while supporting a more sustainable food system that's powered by plants,” said Jake Achterhoff, Executive Director of AcreMade.

“As a Canadian family business pioneering plant-based cultured foods and beverages, my team and I are excited about developing the next generation of plant-based cultured foods using Canadian-grown lupin,” Chief Technical Officer of YOSO Erik Lo said.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. Protein Industries Canada and our members are working to embrace the $25 billion opportunity presented by Canada’s ingredient manufacturing, food processing and bio-product sector. Projects such as these add value to, and create new markets for, Canadian crops, generating local jobs and supporting new economic development in locations across Canada. More information can be found at www.theroadto25billion.ca.

For more information:

Sarah Ivey

Protein Industries Canada

sarah@proteinsupercluster.ca

204-914-8467

About Lupin Platform Inc:

Lupin Platform Inc. (LPI – First commercially grown lupin in North America) is a vertically integrated B2B ingredient producer of a protein- and nutrient-rich plant known as LUPIN. The venture has exclusive control of superior genotypes of lupin within North America that have higher protein content (35-36%) and higher dietary fibre than many other competing pulse crops. The venture has developed value-added production and processing steps for B2B sales of high-protein lupin flours and protein isolates (80-90% protein) for food fortification or keto foods. The company generates revenue by selling B2B ingredients to food producers seeking to deliver next-generation food formulations.

About PURIS:

Founded in 1985, PURIS stands at the forefront of the plant-based ingredients industry, committed to sustainably nourishing the world. Working closely with hundreds of farmers across the US, PURIS is dedicated to producing clean-label, non-GMO, and organic ingredients. They offer an extensive portfolio that includes pea proteins, upcycled starches, fibers, and sweeteners, catering to diverse sectors such as food, beverage, and beyond. Notably, PURIS operates the largest pea protein facility in North America located in Dawson, MN, solidifying its position as a pioneering force in the industry. In addition to pea proteins, PURIS also sells specialty non-GMO soy for food manufacturers. PURIS also owns and operates the AcreMade brand as its food service and direct to consumer brand. For more information about PURIS and its offerings, please visit their puris.com

About YOSO:

YOSO (YOSO.ca) is the largest plant-based yogurt manufacturer in Canada, using soy, oat, almond, cashew and coconut as key ingredients for their yogurts, probiotic bars, smoothies and cream cheese. YOSO has established a strong retail distribution network throughout Canada. As a subsidiary of the Flamaglo Foods, YOSO has over 80 years experience and was one of the world's first ever commercial soy-milk manufacturing company and the first plant-based contract manufacturer in Canada offering SQF Certified, COR (Kosher Certified), FDA and VegeCert.