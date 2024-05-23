TruBridge Receives HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) recently reviewed TruBridge Medical Coding Services, using the Peer Review process. After undergoing rigorous review, Medical Coding Services has been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.



HFMA Peer Reviewed Medical Coding Services from TruBridge is a HIPAA-compliant service that guarantees 95 percent accuracy and quick turnaround times. Benefits include improved cash flow, reduced risk, decreased expenses and much more. A full or partial outsourced coding solution ensures coding will be done right the first time.

"I am incredibly proud of our team for earning the prestigious HFMA Peer Review designation for our Medical Coding Services,” said Patrick Murphy, TruBridge General Manager. "This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and accuracy in medical coding and champions our commitment to improving the financial health of healthcare organizations. We are honored to be acknowledged HFMA with our third peer reviewed solution and remain dedicated to exceeding the expectations of clients while clearing the way for care."

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

"We are pleased to have TruBridge achieve the HFMA Peer Reviewed designation," said HFMA Senior Vice President Professional Practice Richard L. Gundling, FHFMA, CMA. "The review process is built around an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 117,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About TruBridge

TruBridge is a trusted partner to more than 1,500 healthcare organizations with a broad range of technology-first solutions that address the unique needs and challenges of diverse communities, promoting equitable access to quality care and fostering positive outcomes. Our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings and medical coding services combine unparalleled visibility and transparency to enhance productivity and support the financial health of healthcare organizations across all care settings. TruBridge has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative solutions that create real value by supporting both the financial and clinical side of healthcare delivery. Our solutions champion end-to-end, data-driven patient journeys that support value-based care, improve outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. We support efficient patient care with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. Above all, we believe in the power of community and encourage collaboration, connection, and empowerment with our customers. We clear the way for care.

