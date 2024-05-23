Oilers Western Conference Final 50/50 in Support of Kids in Oil Country

PLAYOFF BONUS JACKPOT OVER $2.2 MILLION

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oilers “Kids in Oil Country” Playoffs 50/50 raffle is now live for the Western Conference Final in support of Make-A-Wish Canada, the YMCA of Northern Alberta and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation’s (EOCF) Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative. The first multi-day raffle of the Western Conference Final will run until 11:00 PM following Game 4, featuring 18 early-bird prizes—including Oilers playoff and concert tickets, gift cards, multiple cash prizes and two Ford vehicles.

“The Oilers Playoffs 50/50 continues to record some of the largest jackpots ever seen in professional sports, displaying the unmatched passion and generosity of Albertans and helping more kids, families and communities in need than ever before,” said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. “The Western Conference Final raffles will support kids across Oil Country with net proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Canada, the YMCA of Northern Alberta and the EOCF’s Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative in partnership with the Hockey Alberta Foundation, Sport Central, KidSport and Free Play for Kids. Thank you, Oil Country!”

Make-A-Wish Canada instills hope and joy in children facing critical illnesses across Northern Alberta by improving their quality of life and bringing their wishes to life.

“Make-A-Wish Canada is thrilled to be a charity partner for the Western Conference Final of the Edmonton Oilers playoffs,” said Jen Garden, Chapter Director of Northern Alberta, Make-A-Wish Canada. “Funds from this 50/50 will help grant life changing wishes to critically ill children right here in Alberta where we have 500 children waiting for a wish right now, and more being referred to us every day.”

The YMCA of Northern Alberta offers childcare and youth recreation programs, helping create inclusive communities, fostering a sense of belonging and empowering children to thrive.

“At YMCA of Northern Alberta, we promise to never turn anyone away because of the inability to pay,” said Nick Parkinson, President & CEO, YMCA of Northern Alberta. “Thanks to support from our community, we can give all kids, youth and families a YMCA experience that could change their lives. From learning the lifesaving skill of swimming to making friends and building confidence in summer day camps to being empowered to discover their best selves in youth programs, young people are given the chance to shine every day at the YMCA. This is only possible because of the generosity of people who believe in a brighter future. Thanks to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the incredible community of fans, the YMCA will be able to serve thousands of families in need of financial assistance, sparking positive change and strengthening our entire community.”

This year’s Oilers Playoff Bonus Raffle provides an option to purchase a $20 Playoff Bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 26—after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The current Oilers Playoff Bonus jackpot is over $2.2 million.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Boston Pizza and a $25 Sports Bet for Play Alberta.

About Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) is a proud supporter of Oil Country and has been contributing to our community's success since 2001. With a focus on programs aimed at those most vulnerable in our community and youth hockey programming with a goal to increase participation of under-represented groups in our community, the Oilers Foundation is dedicated to building strong, vibrant and safe communities by demonstrating philanthropic leadership and continues its deep legacy of giving back. Thanks to the generosity of our valued hockey fans, Oilers players and alumni, the EOCF Board of Directors, OEG Sports & Entertainment employees and the Katz Family, the Foundation has contributed to more than 3,000 charitable organizations and minor hockey programs across Oil Country.

About Make-A-Wish Canada

Make-A-Wish Canada creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, and we are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. We currently grant three wishes a day, every day, all year. This need does not stop. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization. Over 38,000 wishes have been granted to Canadian children since 1983.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions to create thriving communities where everyone belongs and can shine. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.