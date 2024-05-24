BW Offshore: Dividend information

Dividend information

Reference is made to the Q1 2024 Presentation released 24 May 2024.

BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q1 2024.

Cash dividend:

Cash dividend amount: USD 0.0625 per share

Declared currency: USD

Timeline:

Date of approval: 23 May 2024

Last day inclusive: 27 May 2024

Ex-date: 28 May 2024

Record date: 29 May 2024

Dividend payment date and delivery of Dividend Shares to shareholders: On or about 5 June 2024

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 3 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,200 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

