Global 6G Industry Research 2024-2030: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 43.2% - Opportunities in Agriculture, Automotive, Educational and Entertainment, Health, Manufacturing, and Public Safety Markets

The global 6G market is expected to reach an estimated $59.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 43.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global 6G market looks promising with opportunities in the agriculture, automotive, educational and entertainment, health, manufacturing, and public safety markets. The major drivers for this market are growing usage of iot devices and rising demand for seamless connectivity.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies 6G companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

6G Market Insights

Smartphone will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising adoption of 6G network in this device to enable ultra-fast download and upload speeds, seamless streaming of high-definition content, and virtually lag-free gaming experiences.

Manufacturing will remain the largest segment due to increasing the use of 6G technology in this industry to enable seamless connectivity between machines, devices, and systems, minimize downtime, optimize production efficiency, and monitor and control manufacturing operations in real-time.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of key telecommunications industry in the region.

Features of the Global 6G Market

Market Size Estimates: 6G market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: 6G market size by deployment device, application, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: 6G market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different deployment devices, applications, end use industries, and regions for the 6G market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the 6G market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global 6G Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global 6G Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global 6G Market by Deployment Device

3.3.1: Smartphones

3.3.2: Tablets

3.3.3: Wearables

3.3.4: Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global 6G Market by Application

3.4.1: Multi Sensory Extended Reality

3.4.2: Networked Enabled Robotic and Autonomous Systems

3.4.3: Blockchain

3.4.4: Distributed Sensing and Communications

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global 6G Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Agriculture

3.5.2: Automotive

3.5.3: Educational and Entertainment

3.5.4: Health

3.5.5: Manufacturing

3.5.6: Public Safety

3.5.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global 6G Market by Region

4.2: North American 6G Market

4.2.1: North American 6G Market by End Use Industry: Agriculture, Automotive, Educational and Entertainment, Health, Manufacturing, Public Safety, and Others

4.3: European 6G Market

4.3.1: European 6G Market by Deployment Device: Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, Internet of Things (IoT) Devices, and Others

4.3.2: European 6G Market by End Use Industry: Agriculture, Automotive, Educational and Entertainment, Health, Manufacturing, Public Safety, and Others

4.4: APAC 6G Market

4.4.1: APAC 6G Market by Deployment Device: Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, Internet of Things (IoT) Devices, and Others

4.4.2: APAC 6G Market by End Use Industry: Agriculture, Automotive, Educational and Entertainment, Health, Manufacturing, Public Safety, and Others

4.5: ROW 6G Market

4.5.1: ROW 6G Market by Deployment Device: Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, Internet of Things (IoT) Devices, and Others

4.5.2: ROW 6G Market by End Use Industry: Agriculture, Automotive, Educational and Entertainment, Health, Manufacturing, Public Safety, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global 6G Market by Deployment Device

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global 6G Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global 6G Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global 6G Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global 6G Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global 6G Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global 6G Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: AT&T

7.2: Broadcom

7.3: Cisco

7.4: DeepSig

7.5: Ericsson



