All for A Berry Good Cause - Denny’s Canada raises over $10,000 in support of women’s health

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honour of Mother’s Day and recognizing the importance of all mother figures, Denny’s partnered with Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) earlier this month to host a special fundraiser. From May 7th to 12th, $2 from each Berry Stuffed French Toast Slam sold in 69 participating locations across Canada was donated to support women’s health research in Canada.

Thanks to the unwavering loyalty of their guests, Denny’s is thrilled to announce that they were able to raise over $10,000. This incredible amount of money will ensure WHCC can continue its collaborative work in creating access to better and more equal healthcare.





“We have always been active members of the communities we serve. We are honoured to partner with Women’s Health Collective Canada on our Mother’s Day fundraiser, supporting the move forward into more inclusive healthcare programs,” shares Deborah Gagnon, President & Chief Operating Officer of Denny’s Canada. “We’re so thankful to our team members and guests for participating in these meaningful events over the years.”

Founded in 2021, Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is a strategic alliance of three of Canada’s leading women’s health and hospital foundations, the Alberta Women’s Health Foundation (AWHF), BC Women’s Health Foundation, and Women’s College Hospital Foundation. The purpose of WHCC is to raise awareness for equity in women’s health research.

Through intentional collaboration and unified advocacy, WHCC brings resources together to address the legacy of inequity through the following;

Supporting medical research that addresses the unique needs of women

Raising awareness of the gender health gap, dispelling misconceptions about women’s health, and highlighting how healthy women create a healthier Canada

Broadening the scope and reach of world-class women’s health programs to connect with every woman

Creating higher standards of care for all women

"Our Mother’s Day partnership with Denny's demonstrates our shared commitment to support the health of Canadian women,” says Cally Wesson, President & CEO of BC Women’s Health Foundation. “At WHCC, our mission is to end the health research gap that, even today, continues to affect women. This initiative contributes to our work to close that gap. We are grateful to Denny’s and every guest for making this possible."





For over 70 years, Denny’s has been a place where everyone is welcome to sit down and connect. The renowned restaurant brand prides itself on working and actively engaging with their guests to make a positive impact through collaboration with meaningful organizations. They believe that local businesses and communities grow together when there is partnership and support.

For more details about our fundraising efforts, please visit https://www.dennys.ca/promotions/thank-you-whcc/.

ABOUT DENNY’S CANADA

Dencan Restaurants Inc., headquartered in Vancouver and owned by Northland Properties Corporation, currently operates and franchises 74 Denny’s restaurants across Canada. Part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization, Dencan Restaurants Inc. has a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

