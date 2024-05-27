Greece's E-commerce Databook 2024 Featuring E-shop.gr, Germanos, Kotsovolos, Plaisio, Public.gr, Box, Coffee Island, Efood.gr, Wolt, Aegean Airlines, Beat, Ferryhopper, Kayak, Moovit

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Greece E-commerce market is forecasted to ascend markedly, with an anticipated expansion rate of 8.21% annually, reaching a substantial valuation of US$31.9 billion by the year 2024. Underpinning this growth is a consistent upward trajectory, with Gross Merchandise Value set to surge from US$29.5 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$40.7 billion by 2028. This sustained growth is signified by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.27% for the period between 2024 and 2028.



Key Performance Indicators and Consumer Insights



The report offers a granular analysis of user statistics within the Greek market, spanning a range of key performance indicators. These include the card abandonment rate, product return rate, as well as insights into E-commerce per capita juxtaposed with GDP per capita. Detailed market share data offers a lens into the leading players across several E-commerce verticals.



E-commerce Segmentation and Channel Analysis



The document delves deep into the Gross Merchandise Value across numerous segments, from traditional retail shopping to burgeoning sectors like healthcare and wellness. Sales channels are meticulously segmented into platform-to-consumer, direct-to-consumer, and consumer-to-consumer models. Travel and hospitality segments elucidate the aggregator versus direct consumer engagement within the E-commerce framework.



Technological and Engagement Trends



The analysis recognizes the significance of technological adoption in the E-commerce landscape, charting out the market size influenced by mobile versus desktop engagement, operating systems, and the geographic nuances across cities. Additionally, the report underscores emerging trends such as live streaming engagement models and the impact of cross-border E-commerce transactions.



Payment Preferences and Demographics



With the digital payment landscape in flux, the report sheds light on the preferred payment instruments like credit cards, bank transfers, and digital wallets, among others. Consumer demographics are dissected to reveal market shares based on age, income levels, and gender, granting businesses an understanding of the E-commerce consumer profile.



Strategic Imperatives for Stakeholders



The analysis stands as a significant resource for stakeholders looking to formulate strategic plans tailored to this market. It equips decision-makers with the knowledge to pinpoint growth segments, understanding key industry trends, drivers, and potential risks. As the E-commerce landscape in Greece evolves, these insights are crucial for stakeholders to maintain competitive advantage and harness emerging market opportunities.



This comprehensive examination of the E-commerce industry in Greece provides a foundation for understanding the complex dynamics at play and prepares market participants to engage successfully with the evolving digital commerce landscape.



