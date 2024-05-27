North America Adult Diaper Market Report 2024-2032

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Adult Diaper Market Report by Type (Adult Pad Type Diaper, Adult Flat Type Diaper, Adult Pant Type Diaper), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America adult diaper market size reached US$ 5.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 9.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2023-2032.
At present, North America represents one of the leading adult diaper markets globally owing to its increasing population and rising awareness among consumers about the attributes offered by adult diapers. In addition to this, with sedentary lifestyles, high per capita income, and increasing consumption of frozen, packaged and fast food, most of the population in the region suffer from obesity which, in turn, is leading to a high rate of adult incontinence.
Furthermore, the easy availability of adult diapers through pharmacies, online stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets is also boosting the market growth in the region.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the North America adult diaper market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type and distribution channel.
Market by Type
- Adult Pad Type Diaper
- Adult Flat Type Diaper
- Adult Pant Type Diaper
Market by Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
- Value Chain Analysis
- Key Drivers and Challenges
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Government Regulations
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Structure
- Key Player Profiles
This latest report provides a deep insight into the North America adult diaper market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the North America adult diaper market in any manner.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|124
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$9.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|North America
