North America Adult Diaper Market Report 2024-2032

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Adult Diaper Market Report by Type (Adult Pad Type Diaper, Adult Flat Type Diaper, Adult Pant Type Diaper), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America adult diaper market size reached US$ 5.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 9.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2023-2032.



At present, North America represents one of the leading adult diaper markets globally owing to its increasing population and rising awareness among consumers about the attributes offered by adult diapers. In addition to this, with sedentary lifestyles, high per capita income, and increasing consumption of frozen, packaged and fast food, most of the population in the region suffer from obesity which, in turn, is leading to a high rate of adult incontinence.

Furthermore, the easy availability of adult diapers through pharmacies, online stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets is also boosting the market growth in the region.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the North America adult diaper market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type and distribution channel.

Market by Type

Adult Pad Type Diaper

Adult Flat Type Diaper

Adult Pant Type Diaper

Market by Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

This latest report provides a deep insight into the North America adult diaper market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the North America adult diaper market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the North America adult diaper market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the North America adult diaper market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the North America adult diaper market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America adult diaper market?

What is the breakup of the North America adult diaper market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the North America adult diaper market based on the distribution channel?

What are the key regions in the North America adult diaper market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $9.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Adult Diaper Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Type

5.3 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast



6 North America Adult Diaper Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Impact of COVID-19

6.3 Market Forecast



7 North America Adult Diaper Market: Breakup by Type

7.1 Adult Pad Type Diaper

7.2 Adult Flat Type Diaper

7.3 Adult Pant Type Diaper



8 North America Adult Diaper Market: Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Pharmacies

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Online Stores

8.4 Others



9 North America Adult Diaper Market: Breakup by Country

9.1 United States

9.2 Canada



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Raw Material Suppliers

11.3 Diaper Manufacturers

11.4 Distributors

11.5 Hospitals

11.6 Exporters

11.7 Retailers



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Rivalry

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



