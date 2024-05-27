RTOERO’s post-secondary scholarships empower change for communities

Toronto, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They’re aspiring rural physicians, nurse practitioners, health researchers, environmental scientists and advocates, therapists and more. Across Canada, 20 college and university students are getting a boost in their quests to make a positive difference after receiving an RTOERO scholarship.

Since 1968, RTOERO has been a voice for education sector workers in their retirement. The organization’s vision is a healthy, active future for every member of the education community in Canada.

The annual scholarships serve that objective and to date have awarded more than $600,000. This year’s scholarships total $60,000.

Eligible students are enrolled in programs that lead to careers related to seniors health and well-being, education or environmental stewardship – or that reflect a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“With their passions and pathways, these students will make an impact in many ways. What they all share is a commitment to improving life in their communities. The scholarship program is one way we give back and help make that happen,” says Martha Foster, chair of the board for RTOERO.

For nominations, RTOERO members are encouraged to recommend students in their lives, from their family or the community.

See attached press release for a full list of recipients.

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 84,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, we are the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. We welcome members who work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education. We believe in a better future, together!

- 30 -

Attachments