New "Barbora" CEO - Povilas Šulys

On Tuesday, May 28th, Povilas Šulys will assume the roles of director of UAB "Barbora" and director and board member of its managing company RADAS, UAB.

P. Šulys succeeds Viktoras Juozapaitis, who decided to leave the "Vilniaus prekyba" group of companies, where he had been working since 2020. P. Šulys has been working in various group companies since 2016, having led "Franmax," "Ermi group," and "Ermitažas." For the past year and a half, he served as the finance director of "Maxima LT."

The RADAS, UAB board will consist of: Manfredas Dargužis (chairman), Povilas Šulys, Asta Juodeškaitė, and Šarūnas Savičianskas.

“Barbora” offers customers the ability to order groceries and daily necessities online with the option for home delivery or pickup by car ("drive-in"). Recently, a new fast delivery service ( "priority delivery") was introduced in Vilnius, allowing customers to receive their order within two hours. “Barbora” continues to focus on the efficiency of order collection and delivery processes, and is also exploring ways to automate part of its operations. In 2023, “Barbora” completed more than 2.7 million deliveries in the Baltic countries.

Additional Information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB manages retail chains MAXIMA (in the Baltic countries), STOKROTKA (in Poland), T MARKET (in Bulgaria), and the online food store BARBORA, operating in the Baltic countries.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB is part of the Vilniaus prekyba group of companies. Through its other subsidiary companies, Vilniaus prekyba controls investments in retail and pharmacy chains, restaurant chains, as well as real estate development and rental service companies in the Baltic countries, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.