Nokia deploys fiber network in the heart of the Amazon rainforest with Global Fiber Peru

New subaquatic optical, IP and XGS-PON fiber broadband network brings future-proof connectivity to the region, reducing the digital divide in 400 communities.

The localities of Iquitos and Santa Rosa de Yaraví (Peru), Leticia (Colombia) and Tabatinga (Brazil) connected with fiber, bringing ultra-fast, multi-gigabit broadband services to over 500,000 people in the region for the first time.

28 May 2024

Lima, Perú. – Nokia today announced that it has deployed with Global Fiber Peru a new subaquatic and future-proof Optical, IP and fiber broadband network in the Amazon rainforest, helping to reduce the digital divide. The extensive network connects over 400 communities to multi-gigabit broadband access that is critical in today’s digital economy.

Founded in 2015 as a subsidiary of Satelital Group, Global Fiber Peru operates a fiber optic network with coverage throughout Peru, and with special focus in the 180 provincial capitals.

Buried in the Amazon River, the new subaquatic network interconnects 500,000 users across 400 communities located in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in an area known as the three-border region, where Peru, Colombia and Brazil share borders.

The Nokia subaquatic optical backbone connects the localities of Iquitos and Santa Rosa de Yaraví (Peru), Leticia (Colombia) and Tabatinga (Brazil), allowing Global Fiber Peru to offer the first FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) broadband access service in the region, as well as multi-gigabit services for enterprise users. The region has a diversified economy that includes oil production, agriculture (rice, corn and cassava), timber extraction, fishing, tourism and border trade.

Nokia has deployed a complete solution that includes its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), 7750 service routers, 7250 interconnect routers, 7210 services access systems (SAS), network service platform (NSP), FX 8 and FX 16 optical line terminals (OLT), fiber optical network terminals (ONTs) and Nokia Beacon 1 devices that help ensure a premium Wi-Fi experience within the customer premises. The deployment was made in collaboration with FYCO, a local partner specialized in fiber telecom networks in Latin America.

Nokia and FYCO are also providing training, professional services and maintenance services.

The deal also includes upgrading the customer’s existing fiber networks in Lima, Cusco and Huancayo.

Rocío Castilla, CEO at Grupo Satelital, said: “For the impact it has on social, economic, and educational development, providing thousands of people with access to high-quality internet, this project is of utmost relevance for our company. Thanks to our R&D team, we completed the initial phase of the project, two years ago, having connected the district of Yurimaguas to the municipality of Iquitos through the Amazon River. From Iquitos, with Nokia, we completed of the second phase of that subaquatic network. Nokia’s leadership, expertise and hold of innovative solutions are key components driving the success of our project.”

Obed Dionisio, CEO at Global Fiber, said: "We're excited and proud to be the first company to have successfully deployed an optical fiber network in the depths of the Amazon River, connecting three countries. This achievement bridges a significant digital gap in remote areas previously inaccessible by traditional means. Through our partnership with Nokia, a leading telecommunications company, we've enabled these isolated communities to access high-speed internet, bringing them on par with urban areas in terms of connectivity."

Edwar Juárez, Co-CEO at FYCO, said: "We have made a bold and strategic decision to invest in and support SATELITAL Group in this major initiative, utilizing Nokia's technology and innovation to bring connectivity to a region where the dense jungle has long isolated numerous communities. We are proud to contribute to the development and quality of life of the people living there. We will continue to invest in high-impact projects across Latin America, guiding us towards a more inclusive and sustainable future."

Osvaldo Di Campli, SVP & Head of Network Infrastructure Americas at Nokia, said: "This project is important as it provides fiber connections for the first time to hundreds of communities in the heart of the Amazon Rainforest. Broadband connectivity helps communities and local businesses grow and prosper. We are very happy to be part of this project and appreciate Global Fiber Peru's trust in Nokia and FYCO, and we look forward to future projects together."

