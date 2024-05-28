Global Plant-based Meat Global Market Report 2024-2028 Featuring Art of Greens, Beyond Meat, Biolab, Conagra Brands, Impossible Foods, Maple Leaf Foods, Monde Nissin, Tofurky, Tyson Foods, & Vbites

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Meat: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for plant-based meat is expected to grow from $8.8 billion in 2023 to $17.1 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2023 through 2028.

The report provides market projections of the plant-based meat market from 2023 to 2028, along with an analysis of the market shares of leading companies. The report examines the market based on source (wheat, soy, pea and other), product type (sausages and hot dogs, meatballs, ground and tenders, burger patties, strip and nuggets, and others) and category (refrigerated, frozen and shelf stable).

The analysis of the global market for plant-based meat sources and products for consumption includes 40 data tables and 33 additional tables, providing a detailed overview of market trends, revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projected CAGRs through 2028. The report estimates market size and revenue growth, offering a corresponding market share analysis by source, product type, product category, and region.

The current and future market potential of plant-based meat is assessed, highlighting facts and figures related to market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging technologies, regulations, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables. The report provides an overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, focusing on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings, and their ESG practices.

The competitive landscape is analyzed, detailing companies' market shares, business segments, financials, product portfolios, recent M&A activity, and venture funding. Profiles of the major global players are included, providing insights into their strategies and market positions. This comprehensive analysis offers a thorough understanding of the plant-based meat market, its growth potential, and the factors influencing its development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Art of Greens

Beyond Meat Inc.

Biolab S.R.L.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Monde Nissin

Tofurky

Tyson Foods Inc.

Vbites

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Patent Analysis

Patents, by Year

Patents, by Country

Patents, by Assignee

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmental Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Source

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Others

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Sausages and Hot Dogs

Meatballs, Ground and Tenders

Burger Patties

Strips and Nuggets

Others

Market Breakdown by Category

Refrigerated

Frozen

Shelf-stable

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Leading Companies

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Plant-based Meat Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in the Plant-based Meat Industry

Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix: Plant-based Meat Market

