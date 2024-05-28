Global Plant-based Meat Global Market Report 2024-2028 Featuring Art of Greens, Beyond Meat, Biolab, Conagra Brands, Impossible Foods, Maple Leaf Foods, Monde Nissin, Tofurky, Tyson Foods, & Vbites

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Meat: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for plant-based meat is expected to grow from $8.8 billion in 2023 to $17.1 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2023 through 2028.
The report provides market projections of the plant-based meat market from 2023 to 2028, along with an analysis of the market shares of leading companies. The report examines the market based on source (wheat, soy, pea and other), product type (sausages and hot dogs, meatballs, ground and tenders, burger patties, strip and nuggets, and others) and category (refrigerated, frozen and shelf stable).
The analysis of the global market for plant-based meat sources and products for consumption includes 40 data tables and 33 additional tables, providing a detailed overview of market trends, revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projected CAGRs through 2028. The report estimates market size and revenue growth, offering a corresponding market share analysis by source, product type, product category, and region.
The current and future market potential of plant-based meat is assessed, highlighting facts and figures related to market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging technologies, regulations, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables. The report provides an overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, focusing on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings, and their ESG practices.
The competitive landscape is analyzed, detailing companies' market shares, business segments, financials, product portfolios, recent M&A activity, and venture funding. Profiles of the major global players are included, providing insights into their strategies and market positions. This comprehensive analysis offers a thorough understanding of the plant-based meat market, its growth potential, and the factors influencing its development.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|96
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$8.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$17.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Profiles
- Art of Greens
- Beyond Meat Inc.
- Biolab S.R.L.
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Impossible Foods Inc.
- Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
- Monde Nissin
- Tofurky
- Tyson Foods Inc.
- Vbites
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- PESTEL Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Challenges
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Patent Analysis
- Patents, by Year
- Patents, by Country
- Patents, by Assignee
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmental Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Source
- Soy
- Wheat
- Pea
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Sausages and Hot Dogs
- Meatballs, Ground and Tenders
- Burger Patties
- Strips and Nuggets
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Category
- Refrigerated
- Frozen
- Shelf-stable
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Leading Companies
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Plant-based Meat Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in the Plant-based Meat Industry
- Industry ESG Performance Analysis
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix: Plant-based Meat Market
