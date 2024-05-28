Eclipse Foundation and the Adoptium Working Group Announce Latest Eclipse Temurin Open Source Java SE Release

BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, a leading open source foundation, in collaboration with the Adoptium Working Group, has announced the latest release of Eclipse Temurin’s Java SE runtime. This landmark release supports 54 version/platform combinations and five major OpenJDK versions, underscoring Adoptium's commitment to a diverse and comprehensive range of supported builds, spanning Linux, Mac, Windows, and various architectures, including x64, ARM, and RISC-V.



“The incredible growth of Eclipse Temurin reflects a strong demand among developers for secure, high-quality, and community-driven open source Java runtimes,” said Thabang Mashologu, vice president, Community and Outreach for the Eclipse Foundation. “The Adoptium Working Group’s efforts have been instrumental in delivering free-to-use, enterprise-ready runtime binaries and expanding the potential use cases for open source Java. Eclipse Temurin is one of the first open source Java distributions to support RISC-V, introducing new opportunities for Java in Industrial IoT and beyond.”

In conjunction with this release, the Working Group has also shared several significant Eclipse Temurin updates and developments:

Unprecedented Growth and Adoption: Eclipse Temurin is the fastest-growing open source Java SE runtime, currently exceeding 23 million downloads per month and more than 380 million downloads to date. A recent independent report ( New Relic, State of the Java Ecosystem, April 2024 ) confirms Temurin momentum with 50% year-over-year growth and representing 18% of the Java market as the second most popular JDK vendor.

Eclipse Temurin is the fastest-growing open source Java SE runtime, currently exceeding 23 million downloads per month and more than 380 million downloads to date. A recent independent report ( ) confirms Temurin momentum with 50% year-over-year growth and representing 18% of the Java market as the second most popular JDK vendor. Security Enhancements: Eclipse Temurin is building the world’s most secure OpenJDK distribution and pioneering software supply chain security practices. Nominated platform builds are independently verified, and include a comprehensive software bill of materials. The Working Group recently launched a case study that highlights this commitment.

Eclipse Temurin is building the world’s most secure OpenJDK distribution and pioneering software supply chain security practices. Nominated platform builds are independently verified, and include a comprehensive software bill of materials. The Working Group recently launched a that highlights this commitment. RISC-V Support: Eclipse Temurin now supports RISC-V microprocessors, broadening its applications to embedded technologies, IoT, machine learning, automotive software, and high-performance computing.



Eclipse Temurin, an open source Java SE distribution based on OpenJDK, is available for a wide range of platforms and Java SE versions. There are multiple commercial support options available for Temurin, ensuring Temurin adopters can receive enterprise-grade support coverage for their mission-critical Java workloads. Members of the Adoptium Working Group, including Azul Systems, IBM, Open Elements, and Red Hat, offer this support.

To learn more about Eclipse Temurin or the Adoptium Working Group, join us at the Open Community for Java event during Open Community Experience (OCX), a transformative open source developer conference set for 22-24 October 2024 in Mainz, Germany. The event will cover topics related to Jakarta EE, Adoptium, MicroProfile, and open source enterprise Java. For sponsorship and participation details, visit the OCX website . The Call for Proposals is now open, with an early bird deadline of 31 May 2024, for those interested in submitting a talk for consideration.

About the Adoptium Working Group

The Adoptium Working Group promotes and supports secure, high-quality, TCK-certified runtimes and associated technologies, backed by 84 dedicated contributors and 12 member companies, including Java ecosystem leaders and enterprise users. The Strategic Members of the Adoptium Working Group include Alibaba Cloud, Azul Systems, Google, Huawei, Microsoft, Red Hat, and Rivos. The Adoptium Marketplace extends this leadership role and gives even more organisations a means of distributing their binaries.

If your organisation is interested in participating in the Adoptium Working Group, you can view the Charter and Participation Agreement or email us at membership@eclipse.org. Companies can also participate as a sponsor; interested parties can view the Sponsorship Agreement . Both membership and sponsorship help assure the sustainability of the Adoptium Working Group and certified open source runtimes for the developer community.

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 415 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 360 members. Visit us at this year’s Open Community Experience (OCX) conference on 22-24 October 2024 in Mainz, Germany. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

