Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 6, 2024

Gabelli Funds will host its 16th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Sports Investing and Advertising Panels.

Agenda

7:50 AM Welcome & Intro Hanna Howard, Gabelli Funds 8:00 TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB) Industry Panel* Steve Lanzano, President & CEO 8:30 Gray Television (NYSE: GTN / GTN'A) Jim Ryan, EVP &CFO

Jeff Gignac, EVP Finance 9:00 Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) Hooper Stevens, SVP IR 9:30 Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF.A) Jim Packer, President Worldwide Television &

Digital Distribution 10:00 Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.A/B, NYSE: RCI)* Tony Staffieri, President & CEO 10:30 Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) Colin Reed, Executive Chairman

Patrick Moore, CEO Opry Entertainment Group 11:00 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) Jason Combs, CFO

Carolyn Micheli, EVP Chief Communications & IR 11:30 Sinclair Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)* Lucy Rutishauser, CFO 12:00 PM Lunch Break 12:15 Sports Investing: A Golden Moment for Teams? Sal Galatioto, Galatioto Sports Partners

Michael Ozanian, Forbes

Michael Levine, CAA Sports 1:00 Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST)* Michael Biard, President & COO

Lee Ann Gliha, CFO 1:30 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)* Dave Lougee, President & CEO

Julie Heskett, CFO 2:00 comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) Jonathan Carpenter, CEO 2:30 Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) Doug Murphy, President & CEO 3:00 Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) Caroline Beasley, CEO

Marie Tedesco, CFO

Tina Murley, Chief Revenue Officer 3:30 Entravision Communications (NYSE: EVC) Michael Christenson, CEO *Indicates Virtual Attendance 1x1 Meetings Only AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) Patrick O'Connell, CFO

Nicholas Siebert, VP Corporate Development & IR IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Jennifer Horsley,VP IR Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS/E, SPHR) Ari Danes, SVP IR, Financial Communications & Treasury TKO Group (NYSE: TKO) Seth Zaslow, SVP & Head of IR The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Greg Marcus, CEO

Chad Paris, CFO

The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, June 6, 2024

