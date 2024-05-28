HotelPlanner Welcomes UFC Fighter Colby Covington as Brand Ambassador

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new collaboration with Colby Covington, one of the top-ranked fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Colby Covington was born in Carmichael, California and honed his wrestling skills at Oregon State University. Nicknamed "Chaos," Colby’s tenacious personality and relentless wrestling style have made him a fan favorite and a thorn in the side of his opponents. He boasts a professional record of 17 wins and 4 losses, with impressive victories over Robbie Lawler and Demian Maia. Colby's crowning achievement came in 2018 when he captured the interim UFC Welterweight Championship. As of May 2024, he remains a force to be reckoned with, currently sitting at number 4 in the welterweight rankings.

As a brand ambassador, Colby will give away $5,000 in HotelPlanner free hotel booking credit to one of his fans through his social media during his fights.

"I'm excited to announce I'm partnering with HotelPlanner as their brand ambassador. Just like I take care of business in the octagon, HotelPlanner gets you the best deals on hotels,” says Colby Covington. “Whether you're training for a fight or on vacation, you deserve the best accommodations, and HotelPlanner delivers. Together, we're going to be unstoppable."

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Colby Covington to the HotelPlanner family as our brand ambassador," says HotelPlanner CEO and co-founder, Tim Hentschel. "Colby's dedication to excellence, unwavering determination, and ability to overcome any obstacle strongly resonate with our core values at HotelPlanner. Just like Colby in the octagon, HotelPlanner fights tirelessly to deliver the best possible results for our clients. We believe this partnership will be a game-changer, and we look forward to working with Colby to elevate the HotelPlanner brand and connect with travelers around the world."

About UFC

The UFC, or Ultimate Fighting Championship, is the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, featuring elite athletes battling it out in an octagon-shaped ring using a variety of fighting techniques from disciplines like boxing, wrestling, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media.

Learn more at www.hotelplanner.com.

