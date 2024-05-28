Mullen Announces Development of Zero-Emissions, All-Electric PowerUP Mobile EV Charging Truck

New PowerUP mobile charging system based on the all-electric Mullen THREE, a Class 3 cab chassis EV truck, provides increased versatility and 100% ZERO EMISSIONS power generation capable of delivering on demand, mobile DC fast-charging

BREA, Calif., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today the development of a ZERO-EMMISSIONS version of PowerUP, Mullen’s mobile EV charging solution, that will now be offered on the Company’s own Class 3 all-electric cab chassis truck.

Mullen’s PowerUP was first introduced in July 2023 as a mobile EV charging truck delivering level 2 and level 3 DC fast charging capabilities in scenarios where such power is not available, including roadside assistance and emergency response where immediate power is required for recharging electric vehicles or emergency power backup.

The new zero-emissions PowerUP mobile charging truck represents a strategic pivot from the previously announced model which utilized a gasoline Class 5 cab chassis platform and a dual-fuel (propane/natural gas) power generation unit. This shift to a 100% zero-emission model reflects Mullen's commitment to sustainable transportation solutions and aligns with the overwhelming market demand for zero-emission options in the mobile EV charging space.

Now available with multiple platform integration and scaling options including the Mullen THREE Class 3 cab chassis truck, the zero-emissions PowerUP system also offers significant improvements in charging capabilities and versatility. The zero-emissions mobile charging solution is intended to be a scalable battery platform that can be configured to meet various market needs, ranging from 10kW to 1MW and can utilize new or re-purposed battery cells. It features Level 3 DC fast charging, off-grid AC power, and micro-grid connectivity, making it suitable for multiple applications. An additional significant advantage of the battery powered PowerUP is quiet operation with minimal noise pollution, unlike traditional fossil fuel powered generators. This benefit makes it ideal for use in noise-sensitive environments like urban centers, hospitals, parking garages, campuses and even residential areas.

Mullen PowerUP – Zero-Emissions Mobile Charging Truck

Vehicle: Mullen THREE, all-electric Class 3 EV cab chassis truck

Peak Capacity: 160 kWh (Scalable to 1 MWh)

Outputs: 2 X Level 3 Fast Chargers (60 kW each output) 20kW (up to 160kW) 120V/240V/480V AC Output 12V jumper terminals

Additional PowerUP Recharging Options: Solar and wind off grid power generation Bi-directional 480V grid connection



“We're constantly innovating and adapting to meet the evolving needs of the industry," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "The feedback on the initial PowerUP concept was overwhelmingly positive, but the market is clearly looking for a zero-emission solution. By leveraging our all-electric Mullen THREE, the new PowerUP delivers recharging at a higher level of scalability and performance while offering zero emissions for both the vehicle and power unit."

Mullen is developing PowerUP at its High Energy Facility located in Fullerton, California. This facility is dedicated to producing the next-generation of American-made EV battery packs and its expansion to include PowerUP aligns perfectly with Mullen's vision of creating a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem built in the United States. Additionally, Mullen’s acquisition of battery pack production assets from Romeo Power significantly accelerates the development of PowerUP as a battery based mobile charging solution.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

