Information on the shares issued by Rokiskio suris AB and the votes granted

Following the acquisition of 10% of own shares by Rokiskio suris AB (hereinafter referred to as the Company), in accordance with Article 19 (2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company shall provide information on the total number of voting rights attached to all the issued shares of the Company and the size of the authorised capital, the number of shares and their nominal value as at 28 May 2024:

Type of sharesOrdinary registered shares
ISIN codeLT0000100372
Number of shares, units35,867,970
Nominal value per share, EUR0.29
Authorised capital of the Company, EUR10,401,711.30
Number of own shares, units3,586,797
Number of votes to be cast, units35,867,970
Number of votes for calculating the quorum for the General Meeting of Shareholders32,281,173

