Hennessey Partners with Bring a Trailer & Pennzoil for Once-in-a-Lifetime Charity Auction in Support of Wounded Warrior Project







A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.



No reserve charity auction on Bring a Trailer to help honor and empower Wounded Warriors



All-expenses-paid trip to Hennessey HQ in Texas includes: 170+ mph ride in Venom F5 hypercar, private lunch with John Hennessey, plus a behind-the-scenes tour of the F5 production facility, tour of the Shell Technology Center and more

100 percent of auction proceeds go to Wounded Warrior Project



Images – Hennessey’s Texas HQ, Venom F5 hypercar, and John Hennessey images – DOWNLOAD

Video – John Hennessey explains the no reserve charity auction in aid of Wounded Warrior Project – WATCH



SEALY, Texas, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced a charity auction to support Wounded Warrior Project®(WWP). Held in collaboration with Pennzoil, the no-reserve auction on Bring a Trailer went live on Memorial Day, running until June 2. The lucky winner will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the Hennessey team, company founder and CEO John Hennessey, and the awe-inspiring Venom F5 hypercar.



The winning bidder and guest will be treated to domestic airfare, hotel, and transportation to the Hennessey HQ near Houston, Texas. There, they’ll take a behind-the-scenes tour of Hennessey’s high-performance modification business and its dedicated hypercar production facility. They’ll also meet company founder and CEO John Hennessey, join him for lunch, and experience the extreme thrill of passing 170 mph on the Hennessey test track in a Venom F5 hypercar.

John Hennessey, company Founder and CEO: “We are honored to partner with Pennzoil and Bring a Trailer to help our Wounded Warriors. We have the freedom in America to enjoy fast, fun cars and trucks because of the service and sacrifices made by our members of the military along with their families.”

Hennessey is already closely linked to supporting former service members having helped train veterans through its long-running Tuner School program. The unique training and education course coaches students to become the next wave of professionals in the automotive performance and racing industry. Since 2008, Tuner School has helped to transform the lives and careers of more than 500 students, including many service veterans. Those attending Tuner School have the opportunity to work with Hennessey’s range of high-performance vehicles and the Venom F5 hypercar.

Experiencing America’s Hypercar, the Hennessey Venom F5 with John Hennessey at the wheel is sure to be a highlight for the auction winner. The utterly extreme 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8-powered hypercar is engineered to exceed 300 mph, so is guaranteed to thrill. Available in Roadster and Coupe form – each with a track-focused ‘Revolution’ variant – with 1,817 bhp, the $2.5+ million hypercar is the world’s most powerful internal combustion production car.

The Venom F5 exclusively uses Shell Fuels and Pennzoil lubricating products to achieve its extreme performance. The competition winner will also get to check out the process behind creating high-performance Pennzoil products during a visit to the Shell Technology Center in Houston. Home to six of the 11 Shell Chief Scientists, and focused on driving innovation to create technology solutions for tomorrow, the 200-acre site is the largest Shell technology hub in the world.

Bree Sandlin, Vice President of Lubricants Marketing at Pennzoil: “Pennzoil is honored to team up with Hennessey and Bring a Trailer for this exciting charity auction supporting Wounded Warrior Project and the brave service members who have sacrificed so much for our country. We can't wait to treat the winner to an amazing experience that not only highlights the incredible performance of the Venom F5, but also enables them to get a look at the innovation helping to drive that performance by visiting our Shell Technology Center.”

The charity auction will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to WWP, which exists to honor and empower injured post-9/11 veterans, their families, and caregivers. The organization offers free, life-changing programs and services in mental and brain health, career counseling, benefits, physical health and wellness, advocacy, and long-term rehabilitative care to improve the lives of millions of warriors and their families.

Randy Nonnenberg, Co-Founder and President, Bring a Trailer: “Wounded Warrior Project does invaluable work, making tangible impacts on the lives of injured veterans and assisting the families of fallen heroes. Bring a Trailer is honored and humbled to partner with Hennessey and Pennzoil in supporting Wounded Warrior Project by donating 100% of charity auction proceeds and buyer’s fees to the organization.”

Bidding for the auction is open now and runs until Monday, June 3, at bringatrailer.com. Beyond the private tour, Venom F5 ride, meeting John Hennessey, and checking out the Shell Technology Center, the winning bidder will also take home a stack of exclusive Venom F5 merchandise.

Brea Kratzert Todd, Vice President of business development at WWP: “The support we receive from Hennessey helps Wounded Warrior Project honor and empower warriors in their communities. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, warriors and their families never pay a penny for our programs and services.”

Interested bidders can find out more about Hennessey and America’s Hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5 – by visiting HennesseySpecialVehicles.com. Auction bids can be placed now at bringatrailer.com.

Images – Hennessey’s Texas HQ, Venom F5 hypercar, and John Hennessey images – DOWNLOAD

Video – John Hennessey explains the no reserve charity auction in aid of Wounded Warrior Project – WATCH

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Hennessey Special Vehicles team was formed to create the world-record-breaking hypercars, the Hennessey Venom GT (270.49 mph in 2014) – still the world’s fastest manual car, and the current world-record-holding 'fastest convertible' the Hennessey Venom GT Roadster (265.5 mph in 2016).

In 2020, Hennessey Special Vehicles launched the 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe, which sold out in 2021. An open-top Roadster and track-focused Revolution variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022 and 2023, boasting the F5's prodigious 1,817 bhp 'Fury' engine. In mid-2023, the Texas-based company revealed the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster, which combines visceral open-air motoring with a racing circuit focus. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

About Tuner School

Tuner School is a unique training and education program that works to train students to become the next wave of professionals in the automotive performance and racing industry. Established in 2008, Tuner School has helped to transform the lives and careers of more than 500 students. The varied curriculum covers the theoretical and practical secrets of ‘Making Fast Cars Faster’ from the experienced Hennessey team.

Social media

Instagram: HennesseySpecialVehicles / HennesseyPerformance | YouTube: HennesseyPerformanceF5 |

Facebook: @hennesseype | X: @HennesseyPerf

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn how the organization supports veterans and service members.

About Bring a Trailer

Bring a Trailer (BaT) is a digital auction platform and enthusiast community founded in 2007 to connect buyers and sellers of classic, collector and enthusiast vehicles. BaT curates vehicles submitted by sellers and helps them craft transparent auction listings that present the vehicles as they are – without superlatives or dubious used-car-lot language. At the end of a successful auction, BaT connects the seller and buyer so they can work together to complete the transaction. BaT’s knowledgeable community of more than 1,100,000 registered users vets each listing so potential buyers can bid with confidence. BaT auctions are listed at a flat rate, starting at just $99 with a sell-through rate of 77%. Bring a Trailer Shipping is the company’s fully integrated vehicle transport service, available for both BaT auction listings and private vehicles in the contiguous 48 U.S. states. For more information, visit bringatrailer.com

About Pennzoil

Innovating since 1913, Pennzoil is passionate about driving the future and relentlessly works to help transform the motor oil category. Pennzoil Platinum® helps extend engine life and protects for up to 15 years or 500,000 miles, whichever comes first, guaranteed.*

For more information about the full line of Pennzoil lubricating products, motor oils and filters, please visit pennzoil.com.

*Enrollment required. Keep your receipts. Other conditions apply. See pennzoil.com/warranty for full details.

Media contact

For further information, images, or comments, contact Hennessey’s PR team at Vcomm:

Jon.Visscher[@]vcomm.co.uk / Vcomm.co.uk

Other Hennessey images and videos are available at HennesseyMedia.com