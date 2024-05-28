Lean Solutions Group Receives ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Certification to Enhance Cybersecurity Measures

-- Lean Solutions Group commits to strengthening cybersecurity defenses amid 2024 industry threats –



CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a nearshore and offshore services provider, today announced the receipt of the Isometric Technologies ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Certification. The certification improves and validates Lean Solutions’ security standards, making operations safe, secure, and compliant.

As an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems, ISO/IEC 27001 serves as the benchmark for businesses to establish, implement, operate, monitor, review, maintain, and continually improve an information security management system. This certification also helps companies put cybersecurity into an actionable context by covering cloud security.

“As a leading nearshore and offshore service provider, Lean Solutions prioritizes the security of all data, intellectual property, and our supply chain infrastructure as a whole,” said Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer at Lean Solutions Group. “Due to now having the certification, it is an additional layer that helps us guarantee consistently improved information security to our clients that further establishes trust, aligns with existing management systems already in play, and supports the implementation of sophisticated strategies that address all security risks that a company of our stature may experience.”

Just this month, Microsoft Corporation, a software industry leader, made the decision to overhaul its entire production line, prioritizing cybersecurity. This decision came after a recent government investigation due to a wave of nation-state attacks that directly targeted the company’s products. Last year, MOVEit, a managed file transfer software product produced by Progress experienced a cyberattack where over 2,600 companies in more than 30 countries confirmed they were impacted with more than 80 million individual’s data being compromised.

The increasing frequency of cyberattacks, as highlighted in a recent Harvard Business Review article, is a growing concern across industries especially the supply chain as a whole. A total of 98% of organizations are involved in a vendor relationship that experienced a data breach within the last two years. Furthermore, industry studies show that the amount of data compromises that were a direct result of supply chain attacks in 2023 jumped 78% over 2022.

“Our customers rely on us to not only provide them with the best services and product offerings but also to provide them with a sense of security that ensures their most confidential information is protected,” continued Quijano. “Being entrusted with such a huge responsibility requires our professional teams across every department to remain up to date with existing cyber scams and trends while each department also remains transparent with customers about what is being experienced. As cybercriminals become more sophisticated in their techniques, it’s detailed programs like the ISO program that will keep us up to speed.”

Established in 2012, Lean Solutions has a highly scalable and flexible workforce of approximately 9,000 employees, with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 US-based companies, LSG provides services that are inclusive of business process outsourcing, marketing, sales, staffing, and technology.

To learn more about Lean Solutions products and services, visit https://www.leangroup.com/.

About Lean Solutions Group

