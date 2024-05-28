ITS Logistics Announces Gnosis Freight as a Trusted Technology Partner

RENO, Nev., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than a year of collaboration, ITS Logistics today announced Gnosis Freight as a trusted technology partner, delivering best-in-class software and data services for key components of ITS’s 100% cloud-based technology ecosystem. Gnosis Freight joins a carefully curated list of technology partners that match ITS’s relentless focus on quality and operational excellence.



“Gnosis Freight’s commitment to delivering highly accurate data that enhances ITS’ real-time supply chain operations makes them an ideal partner for us,” said ITS Logistics CIO and SVP of Supply Chain Services Peter Weis. “Our tech ecosystem is the backbone of our company’s operations, which is why we hold ourselves and our technology partners to such a demanding standard.”

ITS Logistics’ proprietary, cloud-based technology ecosystem combines in-house and industry-leading partner data to power supply chain decision-making and first-to-final mile visibility—providing innovation customers can trust. ITS rigorously vets technology vendors to ensure the use of best-in-class information to drive innovation for the company’s operations, its carriers, and customer base.

“We are thrilled to partner with ITS Logistics, a company that shares our dedication to excellence and innovation in the supply chain and logistics landscape,” said Gnosis Freight CEO and Co-founder Austin McCombs. “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing top-tier data and software solutions that drive real-time, operational success.”

About Gnosis

Gnosis Freight is a leading provider of supply chain visibility and execution software, offered through its proprietary Container Lifecycle Management® (CLM) platform—the world’s first supply chain platform focused on the full lifecycle of shipping containers.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is a premier Third-Party Logistics company that provides creative supply chain solutions with an asset-lite transportation division ranked #19 in North America, the #11 drayage and intermodal provider, a top-tier asset-based dedicated fleet, and innovative omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services. With the highest level of service, unmatched industry experience and work ethic, and a laser focus on innovation and technology–our purpose is to improve the quality of life by delivering excellence in everything we do.

www.its4logistics.com | Media Contact: Amber Good, LeadCoverage, amber@leadcoverage.com or Patrick McFarland, Senior Director of Marketing, pmcfarland@its4logistics.com