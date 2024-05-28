|VAISALA CORPORATION
|STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28.5.2024
|Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 28.5.2024
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|28.5.2024
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|VAIAS
|Amount
|1,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|40.0000
|EUR
|Total cost
|40,000.00
|EUR
|Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 138 328 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 28.5.2024
|On behalf of Vaisala Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|Additional information
|Paula Liimatta
|tel +358 9 8949 2020,
|ir@vaisala.com
|www.vaisala.com
Attachment