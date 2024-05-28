Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 28.5.2024

| Source: Vaisala Group Vaisala Group



VAISALA CORPORATIONSTOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28.5.2024
   
   
Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 28.5.2024
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date28.5.2024 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareVAIAS 
Amount1,000Shares
Average price/ share40.0000EUR
Total cost40,000.00EUR
   
   
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 138 328 shares
including the shares repurchased on 28.5.2024 
   
   
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
   
   
Additional information   
Paula Liimatta  
tel +358 9 8949 2020,  
ir@vaisala.com  
   
   
www.vaisala.com  







Attachment


Attachments

Vaisala 28.5 trades