United Steelworkers union urges swift passage of legislation banning replacement workers

OTTAWA, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) welcomes the unanimous third-reading vote on Bill C-58, which would ban replacement workers in the case of labour disputes.



“It is vital for workers across Canada that this new legislation comes into effect as soon as possible,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director. “Anti-scab legislation is critical for creating fairer conditions for collective bargaining, reducing work disruptions and advancing economic equality. This legislation is long-overdue and the time to enact it is now.”

Warren urged senators of all regions and political stripes to swiftly pass Bill C-58, so that workers and their families can stop being penalized by an unbalanced labour relations system. The USW, alongside the labour movement, the NDP and the Bloc, has been advocating for federal anti-scab legislation for decades. The success of this bill now is due to the NDP including the legislation in its Confidence and Supply Agreement with the government to force action in this minority Parliament.



The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.



Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of our strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

