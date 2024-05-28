USO’s Renovation of Fort Drum Center Means Enhanced Support for 10th Mountain Division Soldiers

Watertown, NY, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO announced the renovation of its center at Fort Drum, home of the 10th Mountain Division. This project, aimed to enhance the support and services provided to soldiers and their families, will include:

Modernized lounge areas for relaxation and recreation Upgraded technology and entertainment systems Expanded programming and event spaces Improved amenities for service members and their families



Construction will begin this month, with the USO continuing its programming from a temporary location on base. It is expected the center will reopen next spring with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the military community, USO leadership and media all invited to attend.

Rebecca Curl, a Fort Drum USO volunteer, said, "The USO supports the military community by simply making life a bit easier with a place to use a computer, to find a moment of peace, or to stay connected through the many programs and events offered. The 10th Mountain Division is among the most deployed divisions in the U.S. Army. As a military spouse and volunteer, I know it means a lot to have the USO always show up.”

The USO consistently responds to the needs of the nation’s service members and their families, enabling them to focus on their crucial missions. This renovation reaffirms our steadfast dedication to supporting the 10th Mountain Division and their families, highlighting our ongoing commitment to adapting to the evolving demands of the military and deepening the impact of our USO programming.

“The USO is with all service members and their families around the world,” says USO Regional President Rebecca Parkes. “Investing in this renovation and expanding our footprint here at Fort Drum is what is needed to best support the 10th Mountain Division soldiers and their families as they navigate the challenges of frequent deployments.”

Learn more here on how you can show your support for the Fort Drum military community and all service members and their families.

About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.