USO 2025 Holiday Tour Brings World-Class Entertainment and Holiday Cheer to Service Members Overseas

Arlington, VA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO has officially wrapped its 2025 Holiday Tour, completing a fast-paced, globe-spanning mission to connect with service members just in time for the holidays. In just seven days, the tour crossed five countries, traveled nearly 20,000 miles, and logged more than 42 hours in the air—delivering live entertainment and high-energy experiences to thousands of U.S. troops stationed overseas.

The 2025 Holiday Tour was hosted by Marine Corps Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and featured a standout lineup of entertainers including Jeff Ross, ERNEST, Vince Wilfork, Mia Jackson, and Cody Lohden, alongside USO CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington. Together, the team brought comedy, music, and personal connections to military communities across the globe.

From packed performances to one-on-one interactions with service members, the tour created moments that cut through distance and routine. Troops turned out in force at every stop, with overwhelming turnout and response highlighting the continued demand for morale-boosting programs in deployed and remote environments.



“This past week was truly remarkable, spent alongside exceptionally skilled and dedicated service members stationed far from their loved ones,” said USO CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington. “I deeply appreciate General Christopher J. Mahoney for hosting the annual USO Holiday Tour, and I’m grateful to the outstanding and entertaining performers who brought joy to our troops.”





Comedian Jeff Ross shared, “It was a real honor to join General Mahoney and Team USO on this tour. The USO does so much for troops who are far from home during the holidays, and it was a privilege to be invited and bring some laughter.”



“If you’ve never been to some of these remote locations, it can feel like a mythical place. But it’s very real—there are men and women here ready to do whatever they need to do to protect our freedom back home. To bring a little bit of home to them has been awesome,” expressed country music singer-songwriter ERNEST.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Vince Wilfork reflected on the parallels he sees between playing in the NFL and serving in the military. “The biggest parallel between football, especially at the Super Bowl level, and the military is discipline,” Wilfork said. “Meeting these service members, hearing their stories, and sharing some laughs and encouragement means a lot to me.”



