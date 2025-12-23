USO Announces Miss America to Serve as Honorary USO Global Ambassador

Arlington, VA, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO is proud to announce that, beginning this year going forward, the newly crowned Miss America will be an honorary USO Global Ambassador during her time as the title holder. This is a distinguished role that will highlight the ongoing commitment of both organizations to support the people who serve in our nation’s military and their families.

As an honorary USO Global Ambassador, Miss America will participate in a variety of USO-led programs, events, and outreach initiatives throughout her year of service. This partnership will provide unique opportunities for Miss America to connect directly with military communities, help raise awareness of the USO’s mission, and inspire others to support those who serve.



Media Select Photos Available here.



“We are grateful to welcome Miss America to be a part of Team USO as an honorary Global Ambassador,” said Lt. Gen (ret.) Michael Linnington, USO CEO. “Her leadership and dedication to service will help us reach more military families and ensure they feel supported—no matter where they serve.”

“For more than a century, Miss America has used its platform to serve and inspire,” said Robin Fleming, Miss America CEO. “The Honorary USO Global Ambassadorship allows us to continue that legacy, honoring the sacrifices of our service members and empowering women to lead with purpose while supporting those who defend our nation.”

The current reigning Miss America, Cassie Donegan, is the daughter of a veteran Navy firefighter. She understands firsthand some of the unique challenges faced by those serving in the military and their loved ones.



“I am deeply honored to partner with the USO as an honorary global ambassador,” said Cassie Donegan, Miss America 2026. “My family’s history of military service - from my father to generations before him - has instilled in me a profound appreciation for the men and women who protect our nation. I am grateful for the privilege to support and champion the USO’s mission with the utmost respect and I am humbled to stand alongside an organization dedicated to honoring and supporting those who serve.”



About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Miss America

Miss America’s mission is Empowering Women to Lead with Purpose as the nation’s premier empowerment platform for young women. Founded in 1921, the iconic Miss America program is also America’s largest provider of tuition-only scholarship awards for women, administered by the Miss America’s Scholarship Foundation Inc. a tax-exempt nonprofit organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Attachment