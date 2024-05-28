Annual General Meeting of Ipsen S.A. held on 28 May 2024

All the resolutions submitted to the shareholders’ vote have been adopted

PARIS, FRANCE, 28 May 2024 - The Annual General Meeting of Ipsen S.A. (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) was held today at the Salons de l'Hôtel des Arts et Métiers, 9 bis, avenue d'Iéna, 75116 Paris (France), under the chairmanship of Mr. Marc de GARIDEL, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and in the presence of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group’s Executive Leadership Team.

The Annual General Meeting approved all of the 17 resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors and in particular the payment of a dividend of €1.20 per share. This dividend will be paid on 3 June 2024, the ex-date being 30 May 2024.

The Meeting also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as statutory auditor in charge of the certification of sustainability information, the renewal of the terms of office of the company BEECH TREE S.A., represented by Mr. Philippe BONHOMME, and of Mrs. Carol XUEREF as directors, for a duration of four years, and also the ratification of the temporary appointment of Mr. Pascal TOUCHON as director, for the remainder of the term of office of his predecessor.

During the Meeting, Mr. Marc de GARIDEL, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented on the information concerning the governance and the activity of Ipsen's Board of Directors and its committees during FY 2023. Mr. David LOEW, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Aymeric Le CHATELIER, Group Chief Financial Officer, focused notably on the Group strategy, the climate commitments, the 2023 financial performance and the financial objectives for the year 2024.

The results of the votes and the webcast of the Annual General Meeting will be available soon on www.ipsen.com.





