Federal Way Link Extension (FWLE) Project Receives Envision Platinum Sustainability Award

CHANTILLY, Va., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that Sound Transit’s Federal Way Link Extension (FWLE) project has earned an Envision Platinum Award from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI). This award is the highest possible Envision award level for achievements related to sustainable transportation, mobility and access, stakeholder engagement, infrastructure integration, and multiple other areas of sustainability. FWLE is only the seventh transit project in the U.S. to earn Envision Platinum.



Parsons is lead designer for this 7.8-mile-long design-build project that expands light rail access in the Seattle area, extending the existing line south from the Angle Lake Station terminus of Sound Transit’s Central Link system to the Federal Way Downtown Station (FWDS). The extension travels within the cities of Seattle/Tacoma, Des Moines, Kent, and Federal Way in King County and includes three stations.

“As a global leader in infrastructure, Parsons is transforming the rail and transit sector by providing innovative, tailored solutions that modernize transportation systems and deliver long-lasting, sustainable benefits to our clients,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “Our contribution to the Federal Way Link Extension project represents both Parsons’ engineering capability and enterprise-wide commitment to sustainability. We are honored to be part of the team that achieved this award by creating a lasting, valuable public asset for the region and community.”

In addition to being the project’s lead designer, Parsons supplied sustainability management services, including the development of a detailed sustainability management plan. This served as a roadmap for the team and included Sound Transit’s own sustainability design criteria along with three different third-party certifications (LEED for the Federal Way Transit Center and End-of-Line Facility and Envision certification for the entire corridor, inclusive of the three station buildings). The LEED certifications are on track to achieve Silver certification for the FWDS and the End of Line (EOL) Facility.

“We are proud that our team’s commitment to innovation throughout the Envision process helped achieve this unique milestone,” said Catherine T. Sheane, Senior Technical Director, ESG, Sustainability & Resilience, Parsons. “This project represents how Parsons’ core values informed our team’s vision to deliver a sustainable and resilient transportation project which will connect communities by improving mobility and efficiency.”

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. The company’s experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance quality of life.

To learn more about Parsons’ rail and transit expertise and sustainable building practices, visit https://www.parsons.com/rail-transit/ and https://www.parsons.com/sustainability-resilience/

