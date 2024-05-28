Scotlynn Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

SIMCOE, Ontario, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotlynn, a North American leader in Produce, Logistics, and Transportation, was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2024 Canada’s Best Managed Companies award.

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance. Scotlynn’s inclusion on this list is a testament to their growth and to their dedication to providing both Team members and their customers with the pinnacle of best-managed practices.

Scott Biddle, CEO of Scotlynn, said, "This award is the result of many years of hard work by our Team and our Management and is a testament to our motto - that at Scotlynn, people drive us.”

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation yearly in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

Scotlynn - Driven by Success

At Scotlynn, success has been achieved through integrated planning and teamwork. Every employee is committed to the company mission of delivering services safely, responsibly, and sustainably. This commitment has earned Scotlynn a spot on this year’s distinguished list of Canadian Best Managed Companies. The company adheres to a strict code of integrity, and has built a supportive and collaborative environment that continues to drive Scotlynn's success. Staff feel empowered to take ownership of their work and achieve excellence alongside the company’s leading-edge technology and innovative solutions.

In addition to providing customers with outstanding Produce, Transportation, and Logistics solutions, Scotlynn and its team members work to positively impact the communities in which it operates. Scotlynn has donated to and volunteered with numerous charities, supporting education, youth, and the vulnerable.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program

The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

“Over the past year, companies such as Scotlynn have continually adapted and successfully responded to challenges, seized new opportunities, and leveraged industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “By demonstrating an increased focus on environmental, social, and governance themes, these winners have set the standard of excellence for Canada’s business ecosystem.”

About Scotlynn www.Scotlynn.com

Scotlynn’s vision is to be known as North America’s premier provider of intelligent logistics and customized transportation services. Scotlynn uses its portfolio of brands in its mission to differentiate its services and products as it seeks to provide world-class customer service and strategic solutions. They are comprised of three main divisions: Transportation, Logistics, and Produce.



For more information about Scotlynn, visit their website at www.Scotlynn.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65f545f2-be4f-42e8-bef9-bca8af41bf31

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1801753-1355-483a-ad23-6c59d95db895