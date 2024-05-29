Procedure for the payout of dividends for the year 2023

On 30th of April 2024, the General Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate (identification code 152105644, address Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, LT-01109) decided to allocate EUR 0.09 dividend per share.



Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the tenth business day following the day of the General Shareholders Meeting that adopted a decision on dividend payment, i.e. on 15th of May 2024 were shareholders of INVL Baltic Real Estate.

From 30th of May 2024 the dividends will be allocated in the following order:

- to the shareholders, who’s INVL Baltic Real Estate shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the amount of dividend, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ account held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

- to the shareholders, who’s INVL Baltic Real Estate shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian Siauliu bankas, AB, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ account with Lithuanian commercial bank as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of Siauliu bankas, AB. The list of the branches of Siauliu bankas, AB can be found here).

Procedure for dividends taxation for the year 2023:

- dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15 per cent;

- dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 15 per cent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

