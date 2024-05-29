Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Global Industry Report 2024, with Profiles 30+ Companies and Contact Details for 180 Companies

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The landscape of sustainable materials is experiencing significant evolution, as evident from the surging interest in Wood Plastic Composites (WPC). Factors contributing to this robust growth include the material's environmentally friendly properties, its advantages over traditional substrates, and the burgeoning outdoor living products market. Additionally, a renaissance in residential repair and remodeling, coupled with a broad uptick in construction and infrastructure development worldwide, has propelled the WPC market forward.
Asia-Pacific is the world's largest volume market for Wood Plastic Composites (WPC), estimated at 57% market share in 2023, which is also likely to record a healthy 2023-2029 CAGR of 7% during the same period. Demand for Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) in South America and Rest of World regions is anticipated to post robust CAGRs of 9.8% and 8.4% respectively during the forecast period.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Global market for Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) analyzed in this report with respect to plastic types, applications, major geographic regions and key countries
- The market share analysis covered for Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) based on the segmentation mentioned above; current market size estimation and revenue projections in terms of both volume and value for the analysis period are provided through 2030
- The study discusses key trends, R&D, technology updates and emerging applications of Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) that influence the market growth
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major market players
- The report includes 333 data tables covering market numbers by segments and regions with graphical representation for each table
- Brief business profiles of major companies covered:
- Alstone Industries
- Alvic Plastics
- Anhui Guofeng Wood-Plastic Technology
- Anhui Sentai WPC Group
- AZEK Building Products
- Beologic
- Biofiber Tech Sweden
- Deceuninck
- Fiberon,
- FKuR Kunststoff
- Geolam
- Hosung WPC Co.
- Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co.
- JELU-Werk Josef Ehrler
- Kosche Holzwerkstoffe
- LX Hausys
- Maeda Kosen Co.
- Meixin Manufacturing Co.
- Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co.
- NOVO-TECH Trading
- Oldcastle APG
- PolyPlank
- Renolit
- Silvadec France
- Trex Company
- TVL Engineers
- UFP Industries
- UPM-Kymmene
- WERZALIT Austria
- WPC
- YKK AP
- Zhejiang Chengcheng New Material Technology Co.
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 180 companies
Report Scope:
The market for plastic types used in Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) analyzed in this report includes:
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
- Other Plastics
Major Applications market for Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) analyzed in this report consist of the following:
- Automotive
- Building & Construction: Decking
- Building & Construction: Railing & Fencing
- Building & Construction: Other
- Consumer Goods
- Furniture
- Others
Geographic Coverage
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Columbia and Rest of South America)
- Rest of World (Middle-East, Turkey and Russia)
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Global WPC Market Snapshot by Geographic Region
1.2 Global WPC Market Snapshot by Application
1.3 Global WPC Market Snapshot by Plastic Type
1.4 Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Trends and Outlook
1.4.1 Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Products
1.4.2 Conversion from Traditional Materials
1.4.3 Rapid Urbanization and Growth in Repair and Remodeling
1.4.4 Consumer Preferences and Lifestyle Changes
1.4.5 Factors Limiting the Growth of WPCs in Automotive
1.4.6 Polyethylene-based (PE) WPC Dominates the Global WPC Market
1.4.7 East-West WPC Market Dynamics: Assessing the Impact of Chinese Imports on European and North American Production
1.5 Product Outline
1.5.1 Wood Plastic Composites (WPCs)
1.5.2 WPC Manufacturing Process
1.5.3 Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Applications
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
2.1 Key Global Players
- Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Alvic Plastics
- Anhui Guofeng Wood-Plastic Technology Co.
- Anhui Sentai WPC Group
- AZEK Building Products
- Beologic
- Biofiber Tech Sweden
- Deceuninck
- Fiberon
- FKuR Kunststoff
- Geolam
- Hosung WPC Co.
- Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co.
- JELU-Werk Josef Ehrler
- Kosche Holzwerkstoffe
- LX Hausys
- Maeda Kosen Co.
- Meixin Manufacturing Co.
- Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co.
- NOVO-TECH Trading
- Oldcastle APG
- PolyPlank
- Renolit
- Silvadec
- Trex Company
- TVL Engineers
- UFP Industries
- UPM-Kymmene
- WERZALIT Austria
- WPC
- YKK AP
- Zhejiang Chengcheng New Material Technology Co.
2.2 Other Market Players
- Air Water Ecoroca
- Akita Wood Co.
- Andersen
- Arkos
- Arslan Dis Tic.
- Behin Pishbord Datar
- Bencomp
- Bon Wood Co.
- Bunka Shutter Co.
- Cali Bamboo
- Canaan Site Furnishings
- Composite Technology Wood
- DAIKEN
- Darvolex
- Decksafe Solutions
- Doha Polymers Industry
- Dura Composites
- DuxxBak Composite Decking
- Ecowood
- Ecowood Industrial
- EPW - Tecnologia de Extrusao
- European Wood Plastic Development & Investment JSC
- Faza Industrial
- Fibromix
- FUKUVI Chemical Industry
- GBT
- GMG Plywoods
- Green Technology Miyama
- Handy Techno
- Hebei Hongzhimu Environmental Protection Technology
- Huzhou Xinfeng Wood Plastic Composite
- IDM (Thailand)
- In Brasil Madeira Plastica Ambiental
- Indigo Enterprises
- Industria Madeplast
- Inocram
- Inplast
- Iperwood
- I-TECHPLAST
- JSC Holzhof Rus.
- Manac
- Master Deck
- Maxis Products
- ModWood Technologies
- MOLLER
- N2Hitech
- NATURinFORM
- Nevskii Composite
- Nortwood Composite Panel
- Ocean Plastics
- Osaka Automatic Service
- Parazzo Group
- Perceptive Profile
- Polivan
- Polycomposite Sdn Bhd
- Proyectos y Construcciones GFI
- Qatar Plastic and Wooden Products
- Qingdao Barefoot Building Materials
- Reset - Madeira Ecologica
- RKK-Composite
- RusDecking
- SAVEWOOD
- Sekisui Jushi
- SET-Production
- Shandong Lvsen Wood-Plastic Composite
- Shanghai Unifloor New Material
- SIA"AM Energy"
- SKEMA
- Suhul Alkhalej Industrial
- Sulapac
- SV Woods
- Sylneo
- Tecnodeck
- Terrace Solutions
- The Wood Co.
- Timberdeck Sdn. Bhd
- TruNorth Decking
- UCM TherraWood
- Varyazhsky Composite
- WAPS Co.
- Westwood-Polymer
- With Garden Co.
- WoodenTech Co.
- WoodflourMill
- WOODPECKER
- Yixing Hualong Wood Plastics New Material Co.
- Yvyra Wood Works
- Zhejiang Kunhong New Material Co.
- Zhejiang New Insight Material Technology Co.
3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Overview by Plastic Type
4.2 Global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Overview by Application
