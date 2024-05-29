Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Global Industry Report 2024, with Profiles 30+ Companies and Contact Details for 180 Companies

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of sustainable materials is experiencing significant evolution, as evident from the surging interest in Wood Plastic Composites (WPC). Factors contributing to this robust growth include the material's environmentally friendly properties, its advantages over traditional substrates, and the burgeoning outdoor living products market. Additionally, a renaissance in residential repair and remodeling, coupled with a broad uptick in construction and infrastructure development worldwide, has propelled the WPC market forward.

Asia-Pacific is the world's largest volume market for Wood Plastic Composites (WPC), estimated at 57% market share in 2023, which is also likely to record a healthy 2023-2029 CAGR of 7% during the same period. Demand for Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) in South America and Rest of World regions is anticipated to post robust CAGRs of 9.8% and 8.4% respectively during the forecast period.

Research Findings & Coverage

Global market for Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) analyzed in this report with respect to plastic types, applications, major geographic regions and key countries

The market share analysis covered for Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) based on the segmentation mentioned above; current market size estimation and revenue projections in terms of both volume and value for the analysis period are provided through 2030

The study discusses key trends, R&D, technology updates and emerging applications of Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) that influence the market growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major market players

The report includes 333 data tables covering market numbers by segments and regions with graphical representation for each table

Brief business profiles of major companies covered: Alstone Industries Alvic Plastics Anhui Guofeng Wood-Plastic Technology Anhui Sentai WPC Group AZEK Building Products Beologic Biofiber Tech Sweden Deceuninck Fiberon, FKuR Kunststoff Geolam Hosung WPC Co. Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co. JELU-Werk Josef Ehrler Kosche Holzwerkstoffe LX Hausys Maeda Kosen Co. Meixin Manufacturing Co. Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co. NOVO-TECH Trading Oldcastle APG PolyPlank Renolit Silvadec France Trex Company TVL Engineers UFP Industries UPM-Kymmene WERZALIT Austria WPC YKK AP Zhejiang Chengcheng New Material Technology Co.

The industry guide includes the contact details for 180 companies

Report Scope:

The market for plastic types used in Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) analyzed in this report includes:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Other Plastics

Major Applications market for Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) analyzed in this report consist of the following:

Automotive

Building & Construction: Decking

Building & Construction: Railing & Fencing

Building & Construction: Other

Consumer Goods

Furniture

Others

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Columbia and Rest of South America)

Rest of World (Middle-East, Turkey and Russia)

Key Topics Covered:





PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Global WPC Market Snapshot by Geographic Region

1.2 Global WPC Market Snapshot by Application

1.3 Global WPC Market Snapshot by Plastic Type

1.4 Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Trends and Outlook

1.4.1 Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Products

1.4.2 Conversion from Traditional Materials

1.4.3 Rapid Urbanization and Growth in Repair and Remodeling

1.4.4 Consumer Preferences and Lifestyle Changes

1.4.5 Factors Limiting the Growth of WPCs in Automotive

1.4.6 Polyethylene-based (PE) WPC Dominates the Global WPC Market

1.4.7 East-West WPC Market Dynamics: Assessing the Impact of Chinese Imports on European and North American Production

1.5 Product Outline

1.5.1 Wood Plastic Composites (WPCs)

1.5.2 WPC Manufacturing Process

1.5.3 Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Applications

2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

2.1 Key Global Players

Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Alvic Plastics

Anhui Guofeng Wood-Plastic Technology Co.

Anhui Sentai WPC Group

AZEK Building Products

Beologic

Biofiber Tech Sweden

Deceuninck

Fiberon

FKuR Kunststoff

Geolam

Hosung WPC Co.

Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co.

JELU-Werk Josef Ehrler

Kosche Holzwerkstoffe

LX Hausys

Maeda Kosen Co.

Meixin Manufacturing Co.

Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co.

NOVO-TECH Trading

Oldcastle APG

PolyPlank

Renolit

Silvadec

Trex Company

TVL Engineers

UFP Industries

UPM-Kymmene

WERZALIT Austria

WPC

YKK AP

Zhejiang Chengcheng New Material Technology Co.

2.2 Other Market Players

Air Water Ecoroca

Akita Wood Co.

Andersen

Arkos

Arslan Dis Tic.

Behin Pishbord Datar

Bencomp

Bon Wood Co.

Bunka Shutter Co.

Cali Bamboo

Canaan Site Furnishings

Composite Technology Wood

DAIKEN

Darvolex

Decksafe Solutions

Doha Polymers Industry

Dura Composites

DuxxBak Composite Decking

Ecowood

Ecowood Industrial

EPW - Tecnologia de Extrusao

European Wood Plastic Development & Investment JSC

Faza Industrial

Fibromix

FUKUVI Chemical Industry

GBT

GMG Plywoods

Green Technology Miyama

Handy Techno

Hebei Hongzhimu Environmental Protection Technology

Huzhou Xinfeng Wood Plastic Composite

IDM (Thailand)

In Brasil Madeira Plastica Ambiental

Indigo Enterprises

Industria Madeplast

Inocram

Inplast

Iperwood

I-TECHPLAST

JSC Holzhof Rus.

Manac

Master Deck

Maxis Products

ModWood Technologies

MOLLER

N2Hitech

NATURinFORM

Nevskii Composite

Nortwood Composite Panel

Ocean Plastics

Osaka Automatic Service

Parazzo Group

Perceptive Profile

Polivan

Polycomposite Sdn Bhd

Proyectos y Construcciones GFI

Qatar Plastic and Wooden Products

Qingdao Barefoot Building Materials

Reset - Madeira Ecologica

RKK-Composite

RusDecking

SAVEWOOD

Sekisui Jushi

SET-Production

Shandong Lvsen Wood-Plastic Composite

Shanghai Unifloor New Material

SIA"AM Energy"

SKEMA

Suhul Alkhalej Industrial

Sulapac

SV Woods

Sylneo

Tecnodeck

Terrace Solutions

The Wood Co.

Timberdeck Sdn. Bhd

TruNorth Decking

UCM TherraWood

Varyazhsky Composite

WAPS Co.

Westwood-Polymer

With Garden Co.

WoodenTech Co.

WoodflourMill

WOODPECKER

Yixing Hualong Wood Plastics New Material Co.

Yvyra Wood Works

Zhejiang Kunhong New Material Co.

Zhejiang New Insight Material Technology Co.

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Overview by Plastic Type

4.2 Global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Overview by Application

