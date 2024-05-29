Kraken Robotics Reports Record Q1 2024 Financial Results

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) ("Kraken" or the "Company"), announced it has filed its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (“Q1 2024”). Please refer to the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed on www.sedarplus.ca for more information. Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.



Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue for Q1 2024 was $20.9 million compared to $7.6 million, an increase of 175% over the comparable quarter. Revenue mix was 76% Product / 24% Service.

Product revenue in the quarter was $15.8 million, an increase of 197% over the comparable quarter. The increase was the result of continued delivery of subsea batteries, work with the Canadian Navy on its Remote Minehunting and Disposal Systems (RMDS) program and the production of KATFISH™ systems.

Service revenue in the quarter was $5.1 million, an increase of 125% over the comparable quarter due to continued growth with our customers utilizing our Sub-Bottom Imager™ and Acoustic Corer™ technologies, as well as a significant naval route survey contract utilizing KATFISH in the Indo Pacific region.

Gross margin percentage ( 1 ) in Q1 2024 was 45% compared to 59% in Q1 2023 with the change related to revenue mix by project in the quarter when compared to the prior year. Gross margins can vary significantly quarter-to-quarter depending on the mix of products and projects being worked on during the quarter.

in Q1 2024 was 45% compared to 59% in Q1 2023 with the change related to revenue mix by project in the quarter when compared to the prior year. Gross margins can vary significantly quarter-to-quarter depending on the mix of products and projects being worked on during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA ( 2 ) for the quarter was $4.1 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA ( 2 ) of $0.9 million in the comparable quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin ( 2 ) in the quarter was 20% compared to 12% in the year ago quarter.

for the quarter was $4.1 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the comparable quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 20% compared to 12% in the year ago quarter. Net income in the quarter was $2.2 million, compared to net loss of $1.3 million in Q1 2023.

Total assets were $73.5 million on March 31, 2024 compared to $65.2 million on March 31, 2023.

Capital and intangible expenditures in the quarter were $0.8 million compared to $1.6 million in Q1 2023.

Q1 2024 Financial Summary

($ 000s) Unaudited Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % change Total revenue 20,875 7,578 175% Gross margin 1 9,346 4,503 108% Gross margin percentage 1 45% 59% Adjusted EBITDA 2 4,101 903 354% Adjusted EBITDA percentage 2 20% 12% Net Income 2,175 (1,336)

Subsequent to Q1 2024

The Company entered into a new Credit Agreement with a Tier 1 Canadian bank. The Credit Facilities consist of: (i) a revolving 3-year term facility of up to $35 million; (ii) a $10 million revolving capital expenditure line of credit; (iii) a $10 million uncommitted letter of credit facility; and (iv) an uncommitted accordion facility of up to $30 million.

The Company closed a bought deal financing for gross proceeds of $20.1 million which consisted of 21,185,300 common shares at $0.95 per Common share. The proceeds from this financing will be used by the Company (i) to facilitate its long term strategy, including potential investment in facilities, expanding manufacturing capacity, anticipated working capital for expansion of sole-source/single award programs and high probability pipeline opportunities; (ii) to further strengthen the Company’s balance sheet in anticipation of upcoming customer and partners decisions and source selection on additional large, new program and contract opportunities; and (iii) for general corporate purposes.

2024 Financial Guidance Unchanged

Our annual financial guidance remains unchanged from our April 18, 2024 press release. Kraken expects revenue between $90.0 million to $100.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA(2) in the $18.0 million to $24.0 million range. Capital and intangible expenditures in 2024 are expected to range from $6.0 million to $7.0 million. Our 2024 outlook is driven by contracts in hand and reflects strength across both our Product and Service groups addressing defense and offshore energy customers.

($ 000s) Unaudited Actual 2024 Guidance Range Implied Change 2023 Low High Low High Total revenue 69,581 90,000 100,000 29% 44% Adjusted EBITDA 2 14,094 18,000 24,000 28% 70% Adjusted EBITDA percentage 2 20% 20% 24% - 400 bps Capital expenditures 7,557 6,000 7,000 -21 % -7 %

Management Comments



“We are off to a strong start to 2024 with strength across all areas of our business, record Q1 revenue (up 175% year-over-year), and solid adjusted EBITDA(2) margins of 20%. With our recently closed $20 million equity financing and $45 million of new committed credit facilities, our balance sheet has been strengthened as we pursue and execute on multiple sizeable subsea defense and commercial programs,” said Kraken President and CEO Greg Reid. “Our participation at various trade shows, customer demonstrations, and UUV user groups continues to re-affirm the strong demand signals we see in the market and our solid competitive position. At the beginning of the year when we quoted a sales pipeline of more than $900 million, we noted that we would only be providing numerical updates on an annual basis, not quarterly. However, through the first five months of this year, we can say that our sales pipeline has expanded significantly from the beginning of the year as we gained clarity on certain large programs and our strengthened business development teams explore ancillary market and geographical opportunities for our sonar and subsea power solutions. Below I highlight some recent industry observations.”

There continues to be an increasing focus on the surveillance and security of critical underwater infrastructure (CUI). These subsea fiber optic cables, pipelines, and power cables drive are essential to national security and the normal functioning of world economies. CUI, while previously rarely talked about in the public domain, is top of mind for politicians in many countries.

There is an increasing focus on naval defense and subsea warfare as multiple regions see increased geopolitical tensions, from the Baltic, North, and Black Seas, to the Persian Gulf and Red Sea, to the IndoPacific and even the Arctic.

The growth of unmanned systems in the subsea domain, while years behind the growth curve of the aerial domain, is coming on strong. In this market, where technical challenges abound due to the operating environment, subsea drones are seen as a complement to very expensive, exquisite surface warfare assets and submarines, providing an attritable capabilities gap filler.

In the mine warfare arena, a renewal cycle is occurring and now being accelerated by challenging geopolitical situations across the globe. Many navies around the world are in various stages of planning and executing these upgrades with multiple large tenders in the market or coming to market in the next 3 years. With our growing track record of success in this area, our expanding customer base and deepening relationship with various navies, UUV, and USV companies, we feel well positioned to capture significant new business.

Customers are looking for lower cost force multipliers. In providing high end sonar and subsea batteries to UUV companies and navy end users, we are providing customers with two of their most important needs: access to high resolution data to make better decisions and longer endurance for their unmanned underwater assets. To use an analogy, we are providing the picks and shovels in the subsea gold rush.

In 2024, we are investing significant efforts in customer demonstrations and participation in naval defense exercises in the US, the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, the Middle East and the IndoPacific. At REPMUS (Robotic Experimentation & Prototyping with Maritime Unmanned Systems) this year, we expect to support Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar on UUVs from 6-7 allied countries. Hosted by the Portugese Navy and NATO, REPMUS brings together numerous foreign militaries, research institutions, and technology companies and is a core exercise for developing maritime unmanned systems, operational tactics, and command and control.

Outside of defense, commercial market activity is strong, driven by the development and maintenance of offshore wind and offshore oil and gas infrastructure. In these markets, we offer technology differentiating solutions for seabed and sub-seabed intelligence, that is needed in both the buildout phase as well as operations and maintenance phase of offshore energy. Momentum in this market is visible as numerous suppliers and customers in this market post strong financial results and growth outlooks and M&A activity grows. We recently won a $8 million contract for an Acoustic Corer job and expect of our offshore services business to record its best year ever, building from our acquisition of PanGeo Subsea in 2021. In addition to being an attractive growth market, this market allows us to “eat our own cooking” as our field operations teams are tightly in tune with equipment performance and customer feedback, which feeds back into our technical roadmap and engineering for existing and future products.



NON-IFRS MEASURES

Non-IFRS measures, including certain non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios in this press release, are provided where management believes they supplement measures determined in accordance with IFRS and provide readers with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. This data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Adjusted EBITDA is useful to securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating operating performance by presenting the results of the Company on a basis which excludes the impact of certain non-operational items which enables the primary readers of this press release to evaluate the results of the Company such that it was operating without certain non-cash and non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and non-recurring impact transactions, if any.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined at Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue.

($ 000s) Unaudited March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net Income (loss) $2,175 $(1,336) Income Tax 56 86 Financing costs 388 553 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (69) 141 Share-based compensation 57 161 Depreciation and Amortization 1,425 1,263 EBITDA - excluding restructuring and other costs 4,032 868 Acquisition costs and restructuring 69 35 Adjusted EBITDA $4,101 $903 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20% 12%

Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage

Gross margin is defined as revenue less cost of total sales. Gross margin percentage is defined as gross margin divided by total revenues.

($ 000s) Unaudited March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenue 20,875 7,578 Cost of sales 11,529 3,075 Gross margin 9,346 4,503 Gross margin percentage 45% 59%



ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company providing complex subsea sensors, batteries, and robotic systems. Our high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans - safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada and has offices in North and South America and Europe. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.

