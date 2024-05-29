Dragonfly Energy to Participate in June 2024 Conferences

RENO, Nev., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), maker of Battle Born Batteries® and an industry leader in energy storage, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following events during June 2024:



Rho Motion Live: Europe, June 5-6, 2024 – Paris, France (presentation)

Benchmark Giga USA 2024, June 11-13, 2024 – Washington, D.C. (presentation and exhibition)

ROTH London Conference, June 25-27, 2024 – London, U.K. (one-on-one meetings)



At both the Rho Motion and Giga USA conferences, Dragonfly Energy's Senior Vice President of Technology, Dr. Vick Singh, will present on the Company's patented dry electrode battery manufacturing technology. Singh's presentations feature the latest data from the Company’s battery research & development lab and results from a recent cost and sustainability assessment, while also showcasing exciting new innovations, including the successful production of PFAS-free electrodes.

At the Roth London Conference, Dragonfly Energy CEO Dr. Denis Phares will be available for one-on-one meetings to discuss the Company's recent announcements, from the aforementioned cell manufacturing innovations to the Company’s expansion into the heavy-duty trucking and oil and gas markets.

For more information on these upcoming conferences please contact Caldwell Bailey of ICR at DragonflyIR@icrinc.com. Additionally, to schedule a meeting during the ROTH London Conference, please contact your ROTH representative.

