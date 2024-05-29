Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Fireside Chat at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

(New York, NY) Wednesday, June 5, 2024 Fireside Chat at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference (Miami Beach, FL)

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Fireside Chat at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Company Contact:

Richard Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

Phone: 646-382-3403

lroth@burnsmc.com

Julia Weilman

Burns McClellan

Phone: 646-732-4443

jweilman@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:

Danielle Cantey

Inizio Evoke Comms

Phone: 619-826-4657

Danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com