Tristan Schukraft’s Tryst Hospitality Acquires DS Tequila in Chicago’s Northalsted

Chicago, IL, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech entrepreneur, hospitality visionary and “The CEO of Everything Gay,” Tristan Schukraft is expanding his portfolio of iconic LGBTQ+ venues with the acquisition of a property at 3352 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657. The property was the home of DS Tequila and is situated in the heart of Northalstead, known as Boystown and home to a vibrant LGBTQ+ community.

Tristan Schukraft, CEO of Tryst Hospitality and MISTR, explains why he acquired the property: “DS Tequila is going to celebrate Pride and Market Days with the community one more time. Next year, we’re going to open a new high-energy bar and nightclub but it’s about more than nightlife; it's about protecting our queer enclaves as cities evolve and businesses turnover. I’m making a commitment to Northalsted, just like I did in West Hollywood, San Juan, and Puerto Vallarta.”

John Dalton and Stu Zirin, who first opened DS Tequila are welcoming Tristan to the neighborhood, “After a remarkable 14 years of serving the vibrant gay community here in Chicago, the time has come for us to pass on the torch. It’s been an honor to create a space where everyone could feel at home, celebrate diversity, and make countless memories. We are thrilled to hand over the keys to a fellow gay leader whose dedication and reputation are well-known within our community. We are confident that under his experienced stewardship, the bar will continue to be a beacon of joy and inclusivity for many years to come.”

Tristan added, “Stu Zirin and John Dalton understood neighborhood bars and gathering places are vital to the LGBT community. They created many successful LGBT businesses in Northalstead and I’m proud to continue their legacy.”

Tristan will operate the bar as DS Tequila through Chicago Pride Fest, The Chicago Pride Parade and Northalstead’s Market Days. This fall, Tristan will begin renovations for a new bar and nightclub which he will announce later. Northalsted was the first officially recognized gay village in the United States and is home to dozens of LGBTQ+ owned businesses.

Tryst Hospitality and its brands are part of Tristan’s vision for a global portfolio of gay businesses that champion diversity, luxury, and adventure. Tristan founded MISTR, which provides free online PrEP across the United States to more than 300,000 patients. He launched Tryst Hotels, a luxury brand catering to the discerning tastes of gay travelers, in the most coveted locations within iconic LGBTQ+ travel destinations. Tryst Hotels encourage you to be your best self, even on your worst behavior. The new flagship hotel, The Tryst Puerto Vallarta will open later this in the heart of the Zona Romántica. Reservations are now be accepted trysthotels.com. The Tryst San Juan is open now but will begin extensive renovations later this year. Fire Island will become the brand’s third location in 2025.

Tristan owns and operates The Abbey Food & Bar and The Chapel in West Hollywood, the iconic gay nightlife venue, twice named the best Gay Bar in the World, frequented by A-List talent and neighborhood regulars alike, and named the top nightlife drop off and pick up point in the world for both Uber and Lyft. This fall, Tristan will re-open a newly renovated Circo, a well-known LGBTQ+ nightlife venue in San Juan, walking distance to The Tryst San Juan. Tryst has acquired a majority of the Fire Island Pines Commercial district and its businesses, including, The Blue Whale, The Pavilion Nightclub, The Canteen, retail shops, a pool deck, a gym, shops and more. This fall Tristan will begin renovations on the hotel to open The Tryst Fire Island in 2025.

With a portfolio that includes iconic LGBTQ+ bars, restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs, alongside MISTR—a telehealth platform offering discreet, free online access to PrEP and other STI services for the LGBTQ+ community—Tristan Schukraft truly embodies the title of "The CEO of Everything Gay."

Stay up to date on the last happenings at DS Tequila by following @dstequilaco on social media or by visiting dstequila.com. Stay up to date on Tryst Hotels by following @trysthotels on social media or by visiting trysthotels.com.

About Tryst Hospitality

